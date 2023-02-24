Today In Metal History 🤘 February 24th, 2023 🤘LEE AARON, SAXON, LED ZEPPELIN, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, IMMOLATION

February 24, 2023, 10 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities led zeppelin saxon lee aaron europe king diamond dio cradle of filth morbid angel cannibal corpse

Today In Metal History 🤘 February 24th, 2023 🤘LEE AARON, SAXON, LED ZEPPELIN, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, IMMOLATION

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st  
Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd
CACTUS’ One Way... Or Another - February 24th, 1971

Happy 48th  
LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975 

Happy 39th 
LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984



EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984

Happy 25th  
KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998



RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998
MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998

Happy 29th  
CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994

Happy 19th  
CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004
GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004
 
Happy 14th  
ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009 
LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009

Happy 11th  
FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012
RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012
DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012
DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012
HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012
LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012
LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012
TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012
VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012
 
Happy 9th  
FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014
HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014
VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014

Happy 8th  
ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015

Happy 6th
A BREACH OF SILENCE - Secrets - February 24th, 2017
BLOODBOUND - War of Dragons - February 24th, 2017
BORN OF OSIRIS - The Eternal Reign (EP) - February 24th, 2017
EX DEO - The Immortal Wars - February 24th, 2017
HETROETZEN - Uprising of the Fallen - February 24th, 2017
IMMOLATION - Atonement - February 24th, 2017
PERSEFONE - Aathma - February 24th, 2017
PYOGENESIS - A Kingdom to Disappear - February 24th, 2017
SANCTUARY - Inception - February 24th, 2017
SINISTER - Syncretism - February 24th, 2017
SIX FEET UNDER - Torment - February 24th, 2017
SUICIDE SILENCE - Suicide Silence - February 24th, 2017
TROLLFEST - Helluva - February 24th, 2017
UNEARTHLY TRANCE - Stalking the Ghost - February 24th, 2017
VENDETTA - The 5th - February 24th, 2017



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews