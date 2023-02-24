Today In Metal History 🤘 February 24th, 2023 🤘LEE AARON, SAXON, LED ZEPPELIN, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, IMMOLATION

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

CACTUS’ One Way... Or Another - February 24th, 1971

Happy 48th

LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975





Happy 39th

LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984







EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984

Happy 25th

KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998







RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998

MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998





Happy 29th

CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994





Happy 19th

CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004

GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004



Happy 14th

ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009

LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009





Happy 11th

FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012

RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012

DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012

DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012

HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012

LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012

LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012

TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012

VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012



Happy 9th

FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014

HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014

VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014

Happy 8th

ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015

Happy 6th

A BREACH OF SILENCE - Secrets - February 24th, 2017

BLOODBOUND - War of Dragons - February 24th, 2017

BORN OF OSIRIS - The Eternal Reign (EP) - February 24th, 2017

EX DEO - The Immortal Wars - February 24th, 2017

HETROETZEN - Uprising of the Fallen - February 24th, 2017

IMMOLATION - Atonement - February 24th, 2017

PERSEFONE - Aathma - February 24th, 2017

PYOGENESIS - A Kingdom to Disappear - February 24th, 2017

SANCTUARY - Inception - February 24th, 2017

SINISTER - Syncretism - February 24th, 2017

SIX FEET UNDER - Torment - February 24th, 2017

SUICIDE SILENCE - Suicide Silence - February 24th, 2017

TROLLFEST - Helluva - February 24th, 2017

UNEARTHLY TRANCE - Stalking the Ghost - February 24th, 2017

VENDETTA - The 5th - February 24th, 2017



