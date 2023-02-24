Today In Metal History 🤘 February 24th, 2023 🤘LEE AARON, SAXON, LED ZEPPELIN, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, IMMOLATION
February 24, 2023, 10 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
CACTUS’ One Way... Or Another - February 24th, 1971
Happy 48th
LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975
Happy 39th
LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984
EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984
Happy 25th
KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998
RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998
MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998
Happy 29th
CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994
Happy 19th
CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004
GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004
Happy 14th
ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009
LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009
Happy 11th
FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012
RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012
DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012
DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012
HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012
LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012
LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012
TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012
VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012
Happy 9th
FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014
HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014
VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014
Happy 8th
ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015
Happy 6th
A BREACH OF SILENCE - Secrets - February 24th, 2017
BLOODBOUND - War of Dragons - February 24th, 2017
BORN OF OSIRIS - The Eternal Reign (EP) - February 24th, 2017
EX DEO - The Immortal Wars - February 24th, 2017
HETROETZEN - Uprising of the Fallen - February 24th, 2017
IMMOLATION - Atonement - February 24th, 2017
PERSEFONE - Aathma - February 24th, 2017
PYOGENESIS - A Kingdom to Disappear - February 24th, 2017
SANCTUARY - Inception - February 24th, 2017
SINISTER - Syncretism - February 24th, 2017
SIX FEET UNDER - Torment - February 24th, 2017
SUICIDE SILENCE - Suicide Silence - February 24th, 2017
TROLLFEST - Helluva - February 24th, 2017
UNEARTHLY TRANCE - Stalking the Ghost - February 24th, 2017
VENDETTA - The 5th - February 24th, 2017