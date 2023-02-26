Today In Metal History 🤘 February 26th, 2023 🤘GREAT WHITE, MOTÖRHEAD, JOURNEY, JUDAS PRIEST, CANNIBAL CORPSE
February 26, 2023, 41 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Jonathan “Cain” Leonard Friga (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950
Happy 53rd
Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969
Happy 49th
Trym (EMPEROR: real name Kai Johnny Solheim Mosaker) - February 26th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981
Happy 32nd
GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991
MOTÖRHEAD’s 1916 - February 26th, 1991
Happy 22nd
RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001
Happy 21st
CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002
Happy 16th
CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007
CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007
MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007
Happy 15th
DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008
MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008
Happy 13th
KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010
Happy 7th
ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016
ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016
ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016
VOIVOD’s Post Society – February 26th, 2016
Happy 10th Birthday
BYZANTINE’s Byzantine – February 26th, 2013
RUINS’ Place Of No Pity – February 26th, 2013
VREID’s Welcome To Farewell – February 26th, 2013
WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite – February 26th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday
BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra – February 26th, 2016
DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire – February 26th, 2016
HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone – February 26th, 2016
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens – February 26th, 2016
REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss – February 26th, 2016
SINBREED’s Master Creator – February 26th, 2016
THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing – February 26th, 2016
WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise – February 26th, 2016
Happy 2nd
ALICE COOPER - Detroit Stories - February 26, 2021
ARCHITECTS - For Those That Wish To Exist - February 26, 2021
BONFIRE - Roots - February 26, 2021
EINHERJER - North Star - February 26, 2021
EMPYRIUM - Über den Sternen - February 26, 2021
EPICA - Omega - February 26, 2021
EVERGREY - Escape Of The Phoenix - February 26, 2021
HELSTAR - Clad In Black - February 26, 2021
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - L.W. - February 26, 2021
KREATOR - Under The Guillotine: The Noise Records Anthology - February 26, 2021
LEE KERSLAKE - Eleventeen - February 26, 2021
MELVINS - Working With God - February 26, 2021
MOONSPELL - Hermitage - February 26, 2021
NORTHLANE - 5G (EP) - February 26, 2021
OF MICE & MEN - Timeless (EP) - February 26, 2021