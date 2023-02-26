Today In Metal History 🤘 February 26th, 2023 🤘GREAT WHITE, MOTÖRHEAD, JOURNEY, JUDAS PRIEST, CANNIBAL CORPSE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Jonathan “Cain” Leonard Friga (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950





Happy 53rd

Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969



Happy 49th

Trym (EMPEROR: real name Kai Johnny Solheim Mosaker) - February 26th, 1974



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981





Happy 32nd

GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991

MOTÖRHEAD’s 1916 - February 26th, 1991





Happy 22nd

RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001

Happy 21st

CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002





Happy 16th

CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007

CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007

MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007

Happy 15th

DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008

MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008





Happy 13th

KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010

Happy 7th

ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016

ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016

ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016

VOIVOD’s Post Society – February 26th, 2016





Happy 10th Birthday

BYZANTINE’s Byzantine – February 26th, 2013

RUINS’ Place Of No Pity – February 26th, 2013

VREID’s Welcome To Farewell – February 26th, 2013

WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite – February 26th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday

BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra – February 26th, 2016

DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire – February 26th, 2016

HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone – February 26th, 2016

OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens – February 26th, 2016

REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss – February 26th, 2016

SINBREED’s Master Creator – February 26th, 2016

THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing – February 26th, 2016

WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise – February 26th, 2016

Happy 2nd

ALICE COOPER - Detroit Stories - February 26, 2021

ARCHITECTS - For Those That Wish To Exist - February 26, 2021

BONFIRE - Roots - February 26, 2021

EINHERJER - North Star - February 26, 2021

EMPYRIUM - Über den Sternen - February 26, 2021

EPICA - Omega - February 26, 2021

EVERGREY - Escape Of The Phoenix - February 26, 2021

HELSTAR - Clad In Black - February 26, 2021

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - L.W. - February 26, 2021

KREATOR - Under The Guillotine: The Noise Records Anthology - February 26, 2021

LEE KERSLAKE - Eleventeen - February 26, 2021

MELVINS - Working With God - February 26, 2021

MOONSPELL - Hermitage - February 26, 2021

NORTHLANE - 5G (EP) - February 26, 2021

OF MICE & MEN - Timeless (EP) - February 26, 2021



