Today In Metal History 🤘 February 28th, 2023 🤘AC/DC, URIAH HEEP, THE ROLLING STONES, JUDAS PRIEST, SOILWORK

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Brian Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969



R.I.P. David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Randy Jackson (ZEBRA) February 28th, 1955

Happy 51st

Danny McCormack (THE WILDHEARTS) - February 28th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 30th

ANATHEMA’s Serenades - February 28th, 1993

Happy 23rd

AC/DC's Stiff Upper Lip - February 28th, 2000



Happy 18th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Angel Of Retribution - February 28th, 2005



SOILWORK’s Stabbing The Drama - February 28th, 2005

Happy 12th

DESTRUCTION’s Day Of Reckoning – February 28th, 2011

JAG PANZER’s The Scourge Of The Light – February 28th, 2011



Happy 11th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Corrosion Of Conformity – February 28th, 2012

DEATH’s Vivus! – February 28th, 2012

UFO’s Seven Deadly – February 28th, 2012

MGLA’s With Hearts Toward None – February 28th, 2012

MONARCH’s Omens – February 28th, 2012

VEIL OF MAYA’s Eclipse – February 28th, 2012

Happy 9th

AXXIS’ Kingdom Of The Night II – February 28th, 2014

IRON SAVIOR’s Rise Of The Hero – February 28th, 2014

MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal MMXIV – February 28th, 2014

Happy 5th

HIBRIA’s Moving Ground – February 28th, 2018

Happy 3rd

BENEATH THE MASSACRE's Fearmonger - February 28th, 2020

DARK FORTRESS' Spectres from the Old World - February 28th, 2020



FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's F8 - February 28th, 2020

INTRONAUT's Fluid Existential Inversions - February 28th, 2020

JOHN DOLMAYAN's These Grey Men (covers album) - February 28th, 2020

NEAERA's Neaera - February 28th, 2020

NILS PATRIK JOHANSSON's The Great Conspiracy - February 28th, 2020

SHAKRA's Mad World - February 28th, 2020

TODAY IS THE DAY's No Good to Anyone - February 28th, 2020

TOMBS ' Monarchy of Shadows (EP) - February 28th, 2020