Today In Metal History 🤘 February 2nd, 2023 🤘EXODUS, IRON MAIDEN, LITA FORD, SAXON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Simon John Ritchie (aka Sid Vicious; SEX PISTOLS): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Rick Dufay (AEROSMITH very briefly!) - February 2nd 1952

Happy 57th

Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - February 2nd, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

GENESIS’ A Trick Of The Tail - February 2nd, 1976

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Gimme Back My Bullets - February 2, 1976





Happy 42nd

IRON MAIDEN's Killers - February 2nd, 1981



Happy 35th

LITA FORD’s Lita - February 2nd, 1988





Happy 19th

EXODUS' Tempo Of The Damned - February 2nd, 2004



Happy 12th

AJATTARA’s Murhat – February 2nd, 2011

Happy 8th

Birthday SOLEFALD’s World Metal: Kosmopolis Sud – February 2nd, 2015

Happy 6th

DE MAGIA VETERUM - Naked Swords Into The Womb Of The Enemy - February 2nd, 2017

Happy 5th

LONG DISTANCE CALLING's Boundless - February 2nd, 2018

MANIGANCE's Machine Nation - February 2nd, 2018

MISERY INDEX's I Disavow (EP) - February 2nd, 2018

SAXON's Thunderbolt - February 2nd, 2018

