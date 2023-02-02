Today In Metal History 🤘 February 2nd, 2023 🤘EXODUS, IRON MAIDEN, LITA FORD, SAXON
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Simon John Ritchie (aka Sid Vicious; SEX PISTOLS): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979
R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Rick Dufay (AEROSMITH very briefly!) - February 2nd 1952
Happy 57th
Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - February 2nd, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
GENESIS’ A Trick Of The Tail - February 2nd, 1976
LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Gimme Back My Bullets - February 2, 1976
Happy 42nd
IRON MAIDEN's Killers - February 2nd, 1981
Happy 35th
LITA FORD’s Lita - February 2nd, 1988
Happy 19th
EXODUS' Tempo Of The Damned - February 2nd, 2004
Happy 12th
AJATTARA’s Murhat – February 2nd, 2011
Happy 8th
Birthday SOLEFALD’s World Metal: Kosmopolis Sud – February 2nd, 2015
Happy 6th
DE MAGIA VETERUM - Naked Swords Into The Womb Of The Enemy - February 2nd, 2017
Happy 5th
LONG DISTANCE CALLING's Boundless - February 2nd, 2018
MANIGANCE's Machine Nation - February 2nd, 2018
MISERY INDEX's I Disavow (EP) - February 2nd, 2018
SAXON's Thunderbolt - February 2nd, 2018