Today In Metal History 🤘 February 5th, 2022 🤘PRIMAL FEAR, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, CREAM
February 5, 2022, 7 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 57th
Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY, TYRAN' PACE) - February 5th, 1965
Happy 74th
Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948
Happy 60th
Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962
Happy 58th
Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
CREAM’s Goodbye - February 5th, 1969
Happy 17th
IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005
Happy 16th
WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006
Happy 9th
HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013
Happy 6th
THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016
OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016
Happy 14th
BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008
Happy 9th
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013
Happy 6th
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016