Today In Metal History 🤘 February 5th, 2022 🤘PRIMAL FEAR, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, CREAM

February 5, 2022, 7 hours ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 57th  
Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY, TYRAN' PACE) - February 5th, 1965 


 
Happy 74th  
Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948 


 
Happy 60th  
Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962  
 
Happy 58th  
Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964 

HEAVY RELEASES
 
Happy 53rd  
CREAM’s Goodbye - February 5th, 1969

Happy 17th  
IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005 
 
Happy 16th  
WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006 

Happy 9th  
HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013 

Happy 6th  
THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016
OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016

Happy 14th 
BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008 
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008 
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008 

Happy 9th 
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013 
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013

Happy 6th
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016

 



