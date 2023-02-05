Today In Metal History 🤘 February 5th, 2023 🤘GUNS N' ROSES, PRIMAL FEAR, TESLA, SLAUGHTER, CREAM
February 5, 2023, 55 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 58th
Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY, TYRAN' PACE) - February 5th, 1965
Happy 75th
Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948
Happy 61st
Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962
Happy 59th
Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
CREAM’s Goodbye - February 5th, 1969
Happy 18th
IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005
Happy 17th
WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006
Happy 10th
HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013
Happy 7th
THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016
OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016
Happy 15th
BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008
Happy 10th
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013
Happy 7th
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016