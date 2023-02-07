Today In Metal History 🤘 February 7th, 2023 🤘VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, KISS, METAL CHURCH, EXTREME

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. David Jack Peverett (FOGHAT, SAVOY BROWN): April 16th, 1943 – February 7th, 2000





R.I.P.

Mark St. John (Mark Leslie Norton; KISS): February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007







R.I.P. Alan Charles Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26th, 2021



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th

Jim Durkin (DARK ANGEL, DREAMS OF DAMNATION) - February 7th, 1965



Happy 61st

David Bryan (BON JOVI) - February 7th, 1962







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th

METAL CHURCH’s Blessing In Disguise - February 7th, 1989







Happy 28th Birthday

EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - February 7th, 1995





Happy 18th

PRIMORDIAL’s The Gathering Wilderness – February 7th, 2005

SCAR SYMMETRY’s Symmetric In Design – February 7th, 2005



Happy 17th

WHITESNAKE’s The Definitive Collection – February 7th, 2006

DECAPITATED’s Organic Hallucinosis – February 7th, 2006

MASTODON’s Call Of The Mastodon – February 7th, 2006

HIMSA’s Hail Horror – February 7th, 2006



Happy 16th

SWALLOW THE SUN’s Hope – February 7th, 2007

DIR EN GREY’s The Marrow Of A Bone – February 7th, 2007



Happy 12th

VREID’s V – February 7th, 2011

Happy 11th

VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth - February 7th, 2012

PSYCROPTIC’s The Inherited Repression – February 7th, 2012





Happy 9th

VAN CANTO’s Dawn Of The Brave – February 7th, 2014

STAM1NA’s SLK – February 7th, 2014



Happy 3rd

DELAIN’s Apocalypse & Chill – February 7th, 2020

SEPULTURA’s Quadra – February 7th, 2020

GOD DETHRONED’s Illuminati

LOATHE’s I Let It In And It Took Everything

NAPALM DEATH’s Logic Ravaged By Brute Force

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS’ Perdida

SYLOSIS’ Cycle Of Suffering







Happy 2nd

LOATHE - The Things They Believe - February 7, 2021