Today In Metal History 🤘 February 7th, 2023 🤘VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, KISS, METAL CHURCH, EXTREME
February 7, 2023, 51 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. David Jack Peverett (FOGHAT, SAVOY BROWN): April 16th, 1943 – February 7th, 2000
R.I.P.
Mark St. John (Mark Leslie Norton; KISS): February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007
R.I.P. Alan Charles Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26th, 2021
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 58th
Jim Durkin (DARK ANGEL, DREAMS OF DAMNATION) - February 7th, 1965
Happy 61st
David Bryan (BON JOVI) - February 7th, 1962
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
METAL CHURCH’s Blessing In Disguise - February 7th, 1989
Happy 28th Birthday
EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - February 7th, 1995
Happy 18th
PRIMORDIAL’s The Gathering Wilderness – February 7th, 2005
SCAR SYMMETRY’s Symmetric In Design – February 7th, 2005
Happy 17th
WHITESNAKE’s The Definitive Collection – February 7th, 2006
DECAPITATED’s Organic Hallucinosis – February 7th, 2006
MASTODON’s Call Of The Mastodon – February 7th, 2006
HIMSA’s Hail Horror – February 7th, 2006
Happy 16th
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Hope – February 7th, 2007
DIR EN GREY’s The Marrow Of A Bone – February 7th, 2007
Happy 12th
VREID’s V – February 7th, 2011
Happy 11th
VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth - February 7th, 2012
PSYCROPTIC’s The Inherited Repression – February 7th, 2012
Happy 9th
VAN CANTO’s Dawn Of The Brave – February 7th, 2014
STAM1NA’s SLK – February 7th, 2014
Happy 3rd
DELAIN’s Apocalypse & Chill – February 7th, 2020
SEPULTURA’s Quadra – February 7th, 2020
GOD DETHRONED’s Illuminati
LOATHE’s I Let It In And It Took Everything
NAPALM DEATH’s Logic Ravaged By Brute Force
STONE TEMPLE PILOTS’ Perdida
SYLOSIS’ Cycle Of Suffering
Happy 2nd
LOATHE - The Things They Believe - February 7, 2021