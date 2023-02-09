Today In Metal History 🤘 February 9th, 2023 🤘 RIOT, THE SWEET, DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981







R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997







R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960







Happy 57th

Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966





Happy 54th

Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

THE DOORS’ Morrison Hotel - February 9, 1970





Happy 46th

DAVID COVERDALE’s White Snake - February 9, 1977

Happy 42nd

RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981





Happy 29th

STRATOVARIUS’ Dreamspace - February 9th, 1994

Happy 14th

ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009

Happy 12th

KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011

Happy 8th

ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015





Happy 5th

THERION’s Beloved Antichrist – February 9th, 2018

THE ATLAS MOTH - Coma Noir - February 9th, 2018

CRESCENT - The Order of Amenti - February 9th, 2018

HARM'S WAY - Posthuman - February 9th, 2018

VOODOO CIRCLE - Raised on Rock - February 9th, 2018



