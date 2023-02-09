Today In Metal History 🤘 February 9th, 2023 🤘 RIOT, THE SWEET, DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW
February 9, 2023, 10 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997
R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960
Happy 57th
Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966
Happy 54th
Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
THE DOORS’ Morrison Hotel - February 9, 1970
Happy 46th
DAVID COVERDALE’s White Snake - February 9, 1977
Happy 42nd
RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981
Happy 29th
STRATOVARIUS’ Dreamspace - February 9th, 1994
Happy 14th
ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009
Happy 12th
KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011
Happy 8th
ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015
Happy 5th
THERION’s Beloved Antichrist – February 9th, 2018
THE ATLAS MOTH - Coma Noir - February 9th, 2018
CRESCENT - The Order of Amenti - February 9th, 2018
HARM'S WAY - Posthuman - February 9th, 2018
VOODOO CIRCLE - Raised on Rock - February 9th, 2018