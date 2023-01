Today In Metal History 🤘 January 12th, 2023 🤘ROB ZOMBIE, APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE, LED ZEPPELIN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 58th

Robert Bartleh Cummings (real name ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965







Happy 53rd

Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 54th

LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969





Happy 42nd

APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981





Happy 36th

DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987





Happy 25th

MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998

Happy 23rd

THE BLACK CROWES By Your Side - January 12th, 1999



Happy 19th

ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004

Happy 16th

GRAVE DIGGERs Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007

THERIONs Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007





Happy 12th

STRATOVARIUS Elysium January 12th, 2011

MYGRAINs myGRAIN January 12th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday

MORS PRINCIPIUM ESTs 再nd Death Said Live January 12th, 2013

MUTINY WITHINs Synchronicity January 12th, 2013

Happy 8th

WEDNESDAY 13s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague January 12th, 2015

Happy 5th

AVATARs Avatar Country January 12th, 2018

BLACK VEIL BRIDES Vale January 12th, 2018

CORROSION OF CONFORMITYs No Cross No Crown January 12th, 2018

LEAVES EYES Sign Of The Dragonhead January 12th, 2018

WHITE WIZZARDs Infernal Overdrive January 12th, 2018

HAMFERD - T獺msins likam - January 12th, 2018

HEIDEVOLK - Vuur Van Verzet - January 12th, 2018

MYSTIC PROPHECY - Monuments Uncovered (covers album) - January 12th, 2018

TRESPASS - Footprints in the Rock - January 12th, 2018

TY TABOR - Alien Beans - January 12th, 2018