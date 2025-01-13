Today In Metal History 🤘 January 13th, 2025 🤘 SLAUGHTER, CACTUS, MEGADETH, YES, KREATOR, OBITUARY
January 13, 2025, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER guitarist killed in a car crash) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 (aged 35)
R.I.P. John Voorhis "Tim" Bogert III (CACTUS, VANILLA FUDGE, BECK, BOGERT, APPICE) - August 27, 1944 – January 13, 2021 (aged 76)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959
Happy 71st
Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954
Happy 44th
Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 16th
KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009
Happy 11th
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014
THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship – January 13th, 2014
Happy 10th
THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015
SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
Happy 8th
BLACK ANVIL - As Was - January 13th, 2017
CODE ORANGE - Forever - January 13th, 2017
GOTTHARD - Silver - January 13th, 2017
GRAVE DIGGER - Healed by Metal - January 13th, 2017
PAIN OF SALVATION - In the Passing Light of Day - January 13th, 2017
SEPULTURA - Machine Messiah - January 13th, 2017
WOLFCHANT - Bloodwinter - January 13th, 2017
Happy 4th
BAND-MAID - Unseen World - January 13, 2021
GATECREEPER - An Unexpected Reality (EP) - January 13, 2021
Happy 2nd
AHAB’s The Coral Tombs - January 13, 2023
BEYOND THE BLACK’s Beyond The Black - January 13, 2023
EISREGEN’s Grenzgänger - January 13, 2023
OBITUARY’s Dying Of Everything - January 13, 2023
TURMION KÄTILÖT’s Omen X - January 13, 2023
VV’s Neon Noir - January 13, 2023