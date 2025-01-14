Today In Metal History 🤘 January 14th, 2025 🤘 GEOFF TATE, EXCITER, RUSH, MIKE TRAMP, ZAKK WYLDE, TONY MARTIN

January 14, 2025, an hour ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 69th
John Ricci (EXCITER) January 14th, 1956 

Happy 66th 
Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959 (photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)

Happy 64th 
Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961

Happy 58th 
Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967

Happy 59th
Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966
Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966

Happy 56th
Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969

Happy 53rd
Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972

Happy 42nd
Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983

Happy 51st
Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th
RUSH’s Permanent Waves - January 1st, 1980

Happy 42nd
EXCITER’s Heavy Metal Maniac - January 14th, 1983



Happy 33rd
LILLIAN AXE’ Poetic Justice - January 14th, 1992

Happy 15th
ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010

Happy 14th
BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011

Happy 10th
DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015

Happy 3rd
Enterprise Earth - The Chosen – January 14th, 2022
Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What the Future Holds – January 14th, 2022
Ilium - Quantum Evolution Event – January 14th, 2022
Shadow Of Intent - Elegy – January 14th, 2022
Skillet - Dominion – January 14th, 2022
Tony Martin - Thorns – January 14th, 2022
Underoath - Voyeurist – January 14th, 2022


