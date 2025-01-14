Today In Metal History 🤘 January 14th, 2025 🤘 GEOFF TATE, EXCITER, RUSH, MIKE TRAMP, ZAKK WYLDE, TONY MARTIN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 69th

John Ricci (EXCITER) January 14th, 1956

Happy 66th

Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959 (photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)





Happy 64th

Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961





Happy 58th

Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967





Happy 59th

Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966

Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966





Happy 56th

Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969





Happy 53rd

Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972

Happy 42nd

Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983

Happy 51st

Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

RUSH’s Permanent Waves - January 1st, 1980





Happy 42nd

EXCITER’s Heavy Metal Maniac - January 14th, 1983







Happy 33rd

LILLIAN AXE’ Poetic Justice - January 14th, 1992

Happy 15th

ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010

Happy 14th

BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011

Happy 10th

DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015



Happy 3rd

Enterprise Earth - The Chosen – January 14th, 2022

Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What the Future Holds – January 14th, 2022

Ilium - Quantum Evolution Event – January 14th, 2022

Shadow Of Intent - Elegy – January 14th, 2022

Skillet - Dominion – January 14th, 2022

Tony Martin - Thorns – January 14th, 2022

Underoath - Voyeurist – January 14th, 2022



