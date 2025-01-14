Today In Metal History 🤘 January 14th, 2025 🤘 GEOFF TATE, EXCITER, RUSH, MIKE TRAMP, ZAKK WYLDE, TONY MARTIN
January 14, 2025, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
John Ricci (EXCITER) January 14th, 1956
Happy 66th
Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959 (photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)
Happy 64th
Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961
Happy 58th
Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967
Happy 59th
Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966
Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966
Happy 56th
Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969
Happy 53rd
Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972
Happy 42nd
Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983
Happy 51st
Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
RUSH’s Permanent Waves - January 1st, 1980
Happy 42nd
EXCITER’s Heavy Metal Maniac - January 14th, 1983
Happy 33rd
LILLIAN AXE’ Poetic Justice - January 14th, 1992
Happy 15th
ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010
Happy 14th
BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011
Happy 10th
DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015
Happy 3rd
Enterprise Earth - The Chosen – January 14th, 2022
Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What the Future Holds – January 14th, 2022
Ilium - Quantum Evolution Event – January 14th, 2022
Shadow Of Intent - Elegy – January 14th, 2022
Skillet - Dominion – January 14th, 2022
Tony Martin - Thorns – January 14th, 2022
Underoath - Voyeurist – January 14th, 2022