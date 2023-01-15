Today In Metal History 🤘 January 15th, 2023 🤘VENOM, SAXON, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAVID LEE ROTH, SABBAT, ACCEPT

January 15, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 72nd 
Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951

Happy 60th  
Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963

Happy 64th 
Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959

Happy 58th  
Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965

Happy 56th  
Chris Julke (HELIX)  - January 15th, 1967


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 58th
THE ROLLING STONES’ The Rolling Stones No. 2 - January 15th, 1965

Happy 53rd
MC5’s Back In The USA - January 15th, 1970

Happy 32nd  
DAVID LEE ROTH’s A Little Ain't Enough - January 15th, 1991

Happy 35th  
SABBAT’s History Of A Time To Come - January 15th, 1988

Happy 27th  
ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1996

Happy 25th  
EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998

Happy 21st  
BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2002

Happy 16th  
AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007

Happy 7th  
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016
WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016
ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016

Happy 2nd
BLOODY HAMMERS - Songs Of Unspeakable Terror - January 15, 2021
DRAGONY - Viribus Unitis - January 15, 2021
EDENBRIDGE - The Chronicles Of Eden, Part 2 (compilation album) - January 15, 2021
INGESTED - Stinking Cesspool Of Liquefied Human Remnants (EP) - January 15, 2021



