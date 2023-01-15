Today In Metal History 🤘 January 15th, 2023 🤘VENOM, SAXON, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAVID LEE ROTH, SABBAT, ACCEPT
January 15, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951
Happy 60th
Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963
Happy 64th
Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959
Happy 58th
Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965
Happy 56th
Chris Julke (HELIX) - January 15th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 58th
THE ROLLING STONES’ The Rolling Stones No. 2 - January 15th, 1965
Happy 53rd
MC5’s Back In The USA - January 15th, 1970
Happy 32nd
DAVID LEE ROTH’s A Little Ain't Enough - January 15th, 1991
Happy 35th
SABBAT’s History Of A Time To Come - January 15th, 1988
Happy 27th
ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1996
Happy 25th
EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998
Happy 21st
BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2002
Happy 16th
AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007
Happy 7th
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016
WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016
ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016
Happy 2nd
BLOODY HAMMERS - Songs Of Unspeakable Terror - January 15, 2021
DRAGONY - Viribus Unitis - January 15, 2021
EDENBRIDGE - The Chronicles Of Eden, Part 2 (compilation album) - January 15, 2021
INGESTED - Stinking Cesspool Of Liquefied Human Remnants (EP) - January 15, 2021