Today In Metal History 🤘 January 16th, 2025 🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BOB KULICK, ZZ TOP, ACCEPT, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
January 16, 2025, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Dead (real name Per Yngve Ohlin; MAYHEM) - January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991 (aged 22)
R.I.P. Robert “Bob” Joel Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., ALICE COOPER, MEAT LOAF): January 16, 1950 – May 28, 2020 (aged 70)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Robert William Athas (aka Kane Roberts) (ALICE COOPER) - January 16th, 1962
Happy 56th
Richard Park "Rich" Ward (STUCK MOJO, FOZZY) - January 16th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
ZZ TOP’s ZZ Top's First Album - January 16, 1971
Happy 53rd
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Blue Öyster Cult - January 16th, 1972
Happy 46th
ACCEPT's Accept - January 16th, 1979
Happy 24th
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Alcohol Fueled Brewtality - January 16th, 2001
Happy 18th
AGE OF NEMESIS’ Terra Incognita – January 16th, 2007
Happy 10th
ANGRA’s Secret Garden – January 16th, 2015
ORDEN ORGAN’s Ravenhead – January 16th, 2015