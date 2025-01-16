Today In Metal History 🤘 January 16th, 2025 🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BOB KULICK, ZZ TOP, ACCEPT, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

January 16, 2025, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Dead (real name Per Yngve Ohlin; MAYHEM) - January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991 (aged 22)

R.I.P. Robert “Bob” Joel Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., ALICE COOPER, MEAT LOAF): January 16, 1950 – May 28, 2020 (aged 70)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Robert William Athas (aka Kane Roberts) (ALICE COOPER) - January 16th, 1962





Happy 56th

Richard Park "Rich" Ward (STUCK MOJO, FOZZY) - January 16th, 1969







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

ZZ TOP’s ZZ Top's First Album - January 16, 1971





Happy 53rd

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Blue Öyster Cult - January 16th, 1972





Happy 46th

ACCEPT's Accept - January 16th, 1979

Happy 24th

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Alcohol Fueled Brewtality - January 16th, 2001





Happy 18th

AGE OF NEMESIS’ Terra Incognita – January 16th, 2007

Happy 10th

ANGRA’s Secret Garden – January 16th, 2015

ORDEN ORGAN’s Ravenhead – January 16th, 2015