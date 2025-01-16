Today In Metal History 🤘 January 16th, 2025 🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BOB KULICK, ZZ TOP, ACCEPT, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dead (real name Per Yngve Ohlin; MAYHEM) - January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991 (aged 22)

R.I.P. Robert “Bob” Joel Kulick (KISS, W.A.S.P., ALICE COOPER, MEAT LOAF): January 16, 1950 – May 28, 2020 (aged 70)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 63rd  
Robert William Athas (aka Kane Roberts) (ALICE COOPER) - January 16th, 1962

Happy 56th  
Richard Park "Rich" Ward (STUCK MOJO, FOZZY) - January 16th, 1969


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th  
ZZ TOP’s ZZ Top's First Album - January 16, 1971

Happy 53rd  
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Blue Öyster Cult - January 16th, 1972

Happy 46th  
ACCEPT's Accept - January 16th, 1979

Happy 24th 
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Alcohol Fueled Brewtality - January 16th, 2001

Happy 18th  
AGE OF NEMESIS’ Terra Incognita – January 16th, 2007

Happy 10th  
ANGRA’s Secret Garden – January 16th, 2015
ORDEN ORGAN’s Ravenhead – January 16th, 2015


KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

