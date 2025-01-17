Today In Metal History 🤘 January 17th, 2025 🤘 EPICA, KAI HANSEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GAMMA RAY, KROKUS, DISMEMBER

January 17, 2025, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities gamma ray krokus epica motley crue sentenced dismember

HEAVY HISTORY

Still shouting at the devil 44 years later! Happy birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE (who formed on January 17th, 1981).

23 years ago today (January 17th, 2021) JASON NEWSTED announced that he was leaving METALLICA.


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 62nd  
Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963 

Happy 76th  
Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949

Happy 72nd  
Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953

Happy 50th  
Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975

Happy 40th  
Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985

Happy 43rd  
Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 30th  
UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995

Happy 25th 
DISMEMBER’s Hate Campaign - January 17th, 2000
SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000

Happy 14th Birthday 
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 11th  
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014

Happy 5th
ANTAGONIST A.D. - Through Fire (EP) - January 17th, 2020
BLEED THE SKY - This Way Lies Madness - January 17th, 2020
BRITISH LION - The Burning - January 17th, 2020
KAOTEON - Kaoteon - January 17th, 2020
MARK MORTON - Ether (EP) - January 17th, 2020
ODIOUS MORTEM - Synesthesia - January 17th, 2020
SONS OF APOLLO - MMXX - January 17th, 2020


Featured Video

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

