Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2023 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE

January 19, 2023, 6 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th  
Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959

Happy 76th  
Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947

Happy 69th  
Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954

Happy 60th  
Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963

Happy 58th  
Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965 

Happy 55th  
Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd  
STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981

Happy 35th  
MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988

Happy 28th 
EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995

Happy 16th  
MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007

Happy 13th  
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010

Happy 8th  
MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015

Happy 5th  
ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018
ARKONA - Khram - January 19th, 2018
CANE HILL - Too Far Gone - January 19th, 2018
OF MICE & MEN - Defy - January 19th, 2018
TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed - January 19th, 2018
UNSHINE - Astrala - January 19th, 2018



