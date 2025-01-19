Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2025 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE

January 19, 2025, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities dokken deep purple scorpions jag panzer ugly kid joe megadeth extreme six feet under marduk

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2025 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th  
Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959

Happy 78th  
Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947

Happy 71st  
Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954

Happy 62nd  
Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963

Happy 60th  
Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965 

Happy 57th  
Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th  
STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981

Happy 37th  
MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988

Happy 30th 
EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995

Happy 18th  
MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007

Happy 15th  
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010

Happy 10th  
MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015

Happy 7th
ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018
ARKONA - Khram - January 19th, 2018
CANE HILL - Too Far Gone - January 19th, 2018
OF MICE & MEN - Defy - January 19th, 2018
TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed - January 19th, 2018
UNSHINE - Astrala - January 19th, 2018


Featured Video

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources