Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2025 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE
January 19, 2025, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959
Happy 78th
Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947
Happy 71st
Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954
Happy 62nd
Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963
Happy 60th
Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965
Happy 57th
Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981
Happy 37th
MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988
Happy 30th
EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995
Happy 18th
MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007
Happy 15th
SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010
SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010
SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010
Happy 10th
MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015
ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015
Happy 7th
ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018
ARKONA - Khram - January 19th, 2018
CANE HILL - Too Far Gone - January 19th, 2018
OF MICE & MEN - Defy - January 19th, 2018
TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed - January 19th, 2018
UNSHINE - Astrala - January 19th, 2018