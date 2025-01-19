Today In Metal History 🤘 January 19th, 2025 🤘 SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, JEFF PILSON, JAG PANZER, UGLY KID JOE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 66th

Jeff Pilson (FOREIGNER, DOKKEN, DIO) − January 19th, 1959





Happy 78th

Rod Evans (DEEP PURPLE) - January 19th, 1947





Happy 71st

Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - January 19th, 1954





Happy 62nd

Mark Briody (JAG PANZER) − January 19th, 1963





Happy 60th

Gina Stile (VIXEN) - January 19th, 1965

Happy 57th

Whitfield Crane (UGLY KID JOE) − January 19th, 1968







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

STYX’ Paradise Theater - January 19, 1981

Happy 37th

MEGADETH's So Far...So Good..So What! - January 19th, 1988





Happy 30th

EXTREME's Waiting For The Punchline - January 19th, 1995





Happy 18th

MNEMIC’s Passenger - January 19th, 2007

Happy 15th

SIX FEET UNDER’s Graveyard Classics 3 – January 19th, 2010

SIGH’s Scenes From Hell – January 19th, 2010

SONS OF AZRAEL’s Scouting The Boneyard – January 19th, 2010

Happy 10th

MARDUK’s Frontschwein – January 19th, 2015

ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Hidden Evolution – January 19th, 2015





Happy 7th

ANVIL’s Pounding The Pavement – January 19th, 2018

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Grimmest Hits – January 19th, 2018

ARKONA - Khram - January 19th, 2018

CANE HILL - Too Far Gone - January 19th, 2018

OF MICE & MEN - Defy - January 19th, 2018

TERROR UNIVERSAL - Make Them Bleed - January 19th, 2018

UNSHINE - Astrala - January 19th, 2018



