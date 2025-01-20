Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2025 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL

HEAVY HISTORY

43 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa

when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.



TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. MEAT LOAF (real name Michael Lee Aday): September 27, 1947 - January 20, 2022 (aged 74)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952







Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952





Happy 72nd

Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953







Happy 66th

Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959

Happy 59th

Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966







Happy 59th

John Perez (SOLITUDE AERTURNUS) - January 20, 1966

Happy 54th

Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971





Happy 53rd

Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972





Happy 45th

Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980



Happy 44th

Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978

Happy 42nd

DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983





Happy 41st

METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984





Happy 27th

ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998

MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998

Happy 19th

EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006

Happy 16th

RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009

CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009

Happy 15th

ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010

Happy 13th

BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012

PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012

NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012





Happy 11th

THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm – January 20th, 2014

Happy 8th

FIREWIND’s Immortals – January 20th, 2017

HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017

PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017





Happy 5th

IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020



Happy 2nd

ATROCITY’s Okkult III - January 20th, 2023

DARK PRINCESS’ Phoenix - January 20th, 2023

IMPERIUM DEKADENZ’s Into Sorrow Evermore - January 20th, 2023

KATATONIA’s Sky Void Of Stars - January 20th, 2023

RIVERSIDE’s ID.Entity - January 20th, 2023

SABATON’s Heroes Of The Great War - January 20th, 2023

TWILIGHT FORCE’s At The Heart Of Wintervale - January 20th, 2023



