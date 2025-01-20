Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2025 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL
January 20, 2025, 29 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
43 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa
when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. MEAT LOAF (real name Michael Lee Aday): September 27, 1947 - January 20, 2022 (aged 74)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952
Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952
Happy 72nd
Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953
Happy 66th
Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959
Happy 59th
Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966
Happy 59th
John Perez (SOLITUDE AERTURNUS) - January 20, 1966
Happy 54th
Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971
Happy 53rd
Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972
Happy 45th
Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
Happy 44th
Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978
Happy 42nd
DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983
Happy 41st
METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984
Happy 27th
ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998
MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998
Happy 19th
EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006
Happy 16th
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009
Happy 15th
ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010
Happy 13th
BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012
PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012
NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012
Happy 11th
THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm – January 20th, 2014
Happy 8th
FIREWIND’s Immortals – January 20th, 2017
HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017
PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017
Happy 5th
IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020
Happy 2nd
ATROCITY’s Okkult III - January 20th, 2023
DARK PRINCESS’ Phoenix - January 20th, 2023
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ’s Into Sorrow Evermore - January 20th, 2023
KATATONIA’s Sky Void Of Stars - January 20th, 2023
RIVERSIDE’s ID.Entity - January 20th, 2023
SABATON’s Heroes Of The Great War - January 20th, 2023
TWILIGHT FORCE’s At The Heart Of Wintervale - January 20th, 2023