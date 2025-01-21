Today In Metal History 🤘 January 21st, 2025 🤘 RAZOR, VENOM INC., LOUDNESS, BON JOVI, MIKE TERRANA
January 21, 2025, 32 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
Tony "Demolition Man” Dolan (VENOM INC., M-PIRE OF EVIL, ATOMKRAFT) January 21st, 1964
Happy 65th
Mike Terrana (TARJA, RAGE) − January 21st, 1960
Happy 60th
Stace “Sheepdog” McLaren (RAZOR) - January 21st, 1965
Happy 60th
Cordell Crockett (UGLY KID JOE) - January 21st, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
LOUDNESS’ The Law Of Devil’s Land – January 21st, 1983
Happy 41st
BON JOVI's Bon Jovi - January 21st, 1984
Happy 40th
LOUDNESS' Thunder In The East - January 21st, 1985
Happy 15th
TOKYO BLADE’s Live In Germany - January 21st, 2010
Happy 14th
SIRENIA’s The Enigma Of Life - January 21st, 2011
MR. BIG’s What If… - January 21st, 2011
Happy 12th
FEN’s Dustwalker - January 21st, 2013
THE PROPHECY’s Salvation - January 21st, 2013
RIVERSIDE’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves - January 21st, 2013
Happy 11th
ALCEST’s Shelter - January 21st, 2014
THROWDOWN’s Intolerance
Happy 6th
OBLIVION’s Oblivion – January 21st, 2019
Happy 3rd
ASHES OF ARES’ Emperors and Fools – January 21st, 2022
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Never Gonna Learn – January 21st, 2022
BATTLE BEAST’s Circus of Doom – January 21st, 2022
BORIS’ W – January 21st, 2022
CONFESS’ Revenge at All Costs – January 21st, 2022
GIANT’s Shifting Time – January 21st, 2022
ICED EARTH’s A Narrative Soundscape – January 21st, 2022
KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Not the End of the Road – January 21st, 2022
SONATA ARCTICA’s Acoustic Adventures – Volume One – January 21st, 2022
TOKYO BLADE’s Fury – January 21st, 2022