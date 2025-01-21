Today In Metal History 🤘 January 21st, 2025 🤘VENOM INC., LOUDNESS, BON JOVI, MIKE TERRANA

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Tony "Demolition Man” Dolan (VENOM INC., M-PIRE OF EVIL, ATOMKRAFT) January 21st, 1964





Happy 65th

Mike Terrana (TARJA, RAGE) − January 21st, 1960







Happy 60th

Cordell Crockett (UGLY KID JOE) - January 21st, 1965



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

LOUDNESS’ The Law Of Devil’s Land – January 21st, 1983



Happy 41st

BON JOVI's Bon Jovi - January 21st, 1984

Happy 40th

LOUDNESS' Thunder In The East - January 21st, 1985





Happy 15th

TOKYO BLADE’s Live In Germany - January 21st, 2010

Happy 14th

SIRENIA’s The Enigma Of Life - January 21st, 2011

MR. BIG’s What If… - January 21st, 2011



Happy 12th

FEN’s Dustwalker - January 21st, 2013

THE PROPHECY’s Salvation - January 21st, 2013

RIVERSIDE’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves - January 21st, 2013

Happy 11th

ALCEST’s Shelter - January 21st, 2014



THROWDOWN’s Intolerance

Happy 6th

OBLIVION’s Oblivion – January 21st, 2019



Happy 3rd

ASHES OF ARES’ Emperors and Fools – January 21st, 2022

ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Never Gonna Learn – January 21st, 2022

BATTLE BEAST’s Circus of Doom – January 21st, 2022

BORIS’ W – January 21st, 2022

CONFESS’ Revenge at All Costs – January 21st, 2022

GIANT’s Shifting Time – January 21st, 2022

ICED EARTH’s A Narrative Soundscape – January 21st, 2022

KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Not the End of the Road – January 21st, 2022

SONATA ARCTICA’s Acoustic Adventures – Volume One – January 21st, 2022

TOKYO BLADE’s Fury – January 21st, 2022



