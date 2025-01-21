Today In Metal History 🤘 January 21st, 2025 🤘VENOM INC., LOUDNESS, BON JOVI, MIKE TERRANA

January 21, 2025, 8 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden tarja ugly kid joe loudness bon jovi motorhead

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 21st, 2025 🤘VENOM INC., LOUDNESS, BON JOVI, MIKE TERRANA

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st  
Tony "Demolition Man” Dolan (VENOM INC., M-PIRE OF EVIL, ATOMKRAFT) January 21st, 1964

Happy 65th  
Mike Terrana (TARJA, RAGE) − January 21st, 1960



Happy 60th  

Cordell Crockett (UGLY KID JOE) - January 21st, 1965


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd  
LOUDNESS’ The Law Of Devil’s Land – January 21st, 1983

Happy 41st  
BON JOVI's Bon Jovi - January 21st, 1984

Happy 40th
LOUDNESS' Thunder In The East - January 21st, 1985

Happy 15th  
TOKYO BLADE’s Live In Germany  - January 21st, 2010

Happy 14th 
SIRENIA’s The Enigma Of Life - January 21st, 2011
MR. BIG’s What If…  - January 21st, 2011

Happy 12th 
FEN’s Dustwalker - January 21st, 2013
THE PROPHECY’s Salvation  - January 21st, 2013
RIVERSIDE’s Shrine Of New Generation Slaves  - January 21st, 2013

Happy 11th  
ALCEST’s Shelter - January 21st, 2014

THROWDOWN’s Intolerance 

Happy 6th 
OBLIVION’s Oblivion – January 21st, 2019

Happy 3rd
ASHES OF ARES’ Emperors and Fools – January 21st, 2022
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Never Gonna Learn – January 21st, 2022
BATTLE BEAST’s Circus of Doom – January 21st, 2022
BORIS’ W – January 21st, 2022
CONFESS’ Revenge at All Costs – January 21st, 2022
GIANT’s Shifting Time – January 21st, 2022
ICED EARTH’s A Narrative Soundscape – January 21st, 2022
KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Not the End of the Road – January 21st, 2022
SONATA ARCTICA’s Acoustic Adventures – Volume One – January 21st, 2022
TOKYO BLADE’s Fury – January 21st, 2022


Featured Video

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources