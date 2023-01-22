Today In Metal History 🤘 January 22nd, 2023 🤘STEVE PERRY, GUNS N' ROSES, ORIANTHI, RIOT, MEGADETH

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Rhett Forrester (RIOT): September 22nd, 1956 – January 22nd, 1994





R.I.P. Malcolm Robert Andrew McLaren (legendary NEW YORK DOLLS, SEX PISTOLS manager) January 22nd, 1946 – April 8th, 2010



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Stephen Ray "Steve" Perry (JOURNEY) - January 22nd, 1949 (photo credit: Myriam Santos)

Happy 67th

Steve Riley (L.A. GUNS, W.A.S.P.) − January 22nd, 1956

Happy 58th

Steven Adler (ADLER, ADLER'S APPETITE, GUNS N' ROSES) - January 22nd, 1965





Happy 38th

Orianthi Panagaris (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) - January 22nd, 1985



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

SPIRIT’s Spirit - January 22, 1968

Happy 16th

DESTRUCTION’s Thrash Anthems - January 22nd, 2007

PAIN OF SALVATION’s Scarsick - January 22nd, 2007

ROTTING CHRIST’s Theogonia - January 22nd, 2007

Happy 15th

BYZANTINE’s Oblivion Beckons - January 22nd, 2008

Happy 14th

THE RED DEATH’s Godmakers - January 22nd, 2008

Happy 13th Birthday

NODE’s In The End Everything Is A Gag - January 22nd, 2010

ORDEN OGAN’s Easton Hope - January 22nd, 2010

DARK FORTRESS’ Ylem - January 22nd, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday

CRASHDÏET’s The Savage Playground - January 22nd, 2013

LOVE AND DEATH’s Between Here & Lost - January 22nd, 2013

LIGHTNING SWORDS OF DEATH’s Baphometic Chaosium - January 22nd, 2013

VOIVOD’s Target Earth - January 22nd, 2013



HOLY GRAIL’s Ride The Void - January 22nd, 2013

Happy 9th

WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Hydra - January 22nd, 2014

Happy 7th

MEGADETH’s Dystopia – January 22nd, 2016





ABBATH’s Abbath – January 22nd, 2016

BORKNAGAR’s Winter Thrice – January 22nd, 2016

THE RESISTANCE’s Coup De Grace – January 22nd, 2016

RAGE’s My Way (EP) – January 22nd, 2016

Happy 2nd

ASPHYX's Necroceros - January 22, 2021



EKTOMORF's Reborn - January 22, 2021

HUMAN FORTRESS' Epic Tales & Untold Stories (compilation album) - January 22, 2021

LABYRINTH's Welcome To The Absurd Circus - January 22, 2021

NERVOSA's Perpetual Chaos - January 22, 2021

THERION's Leviathan - January 22, 2021

WIG WAM's Never Say Die - January 22, 2021