Today In Metal History 🤘 January 22nd, 2023 🤘STEVE PERRY, GUNS N' ROSES, ORIANTHI, RIOT, MEGADETH

January 22, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities journey l.a. guns guns n' roses riot stratovarius destruction voivod abbath megadeth

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 22nd, 2023 🤘STEVE PERRY, GUNS N' ROSES, ORIANTHI, RIOT, MEGADETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Rhett Forrester (RIOT): September 22nd, 1956 – January 22nd, 1994

R.I.P. Malcolm Robert Andrew McLaren (legendary NEW YORK DOLLS, SEX PISTOLS manager) January 22nd, 1946 – April 8th, 2010


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th  
Stephen Ray "Steve" Perry (JOURNEY) - January 22nd, 1949 (photo credit: Myriam Santos)

Happy 67th  
Steve Riley (L.A. GUNS, W.A.S.P.) − January 22nd, 1956

Happy 58th  
Steven Adler (ADLER, ADLER'S APPETITE, GUNS N' ROSES) - January 22nd, 1965

Happy 38th  
Orianthi Panagaris (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) - January 22nd, 1985


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th
SPIRIT’s Spirit - January 22, 1968

Happy 16th 
DESTRUCTION’s Thrash Anthems - January 22nd, 2007
PAIN OF SALVATION’s Scarsick - January 22nd, 2007
ROTTING CHRIST’s Theogonia - January 22nd, 2007

Happy 15th  
BYZANTINE’s Oblivion Beckons - January 22nd, 2008

Happy 14th
THE RED DEATH’s Godmakers - January 22nd, 2008

Happy 13th Birthday 
NODE’s In The End Everything Is A Gag - January 22nd, 2010
ORDEN OGAN’s Easton Hope - January 22nd, 2010
DARK FORTRESS’ Ylem - January 22nd, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday 
CRASHDÏET’s The Savage Playground - January 22nd, 2013
LOVE AND DEATH’s Between Here & Lost - January 22nd, 2013
LIGHTNING SWORDS OF DEATH’s Baphometic Chaosium - January 22nd, 2013
VOIVOD’s Target Earth - January 22nd, 2013

HOLY GRAIL’s Ride The Void - January 22nd, 2013

Happy 9th  
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Hydra - January 22nd, 2014

Happy 7th 
MEGADETH’s Dystopia – January 22nd, 2016


ABBATH’s Abbath – January 22nd, 2016
BORKNAGAR’s Winter Thrice – January 22nd, 2016
THE RESISTANCE’s Coup De Grace – January 22nd, 2016
RAGE’s My Way (EP) – January 22nd, 2016

Happy 2nd
ASPHYX's Necroceros - January 22, 2021

EKTOMORF's Reborn - January 22, 2021
HUMAN FORTRESS' Epic Tales & Untold Stories (compilation album) - January 22, 2021
LABYRINTH's Welcome To The Absurd Circus - January 22, 2021
NERVOSA's Perpetual Chaos - January 22, 2021
THERION's Leviathan - January 22, 2021
WIG WAM's Never Say Die - January 22, 2021



Featured Audio

OBITUARY - "The Wrong Time"

OBITUARY - "The Wrong Time"

Latest Reviews