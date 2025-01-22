Today In Metal History 🤘 January 22nd, 2025 🤘GUNS N' ROSES, STEVE PERRY, ORIANTHI, RIOT, MEGADETH
January 22, 2025, 19 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Rhett Forrester (RIOT): September 22nd, 1956 – January 22nd, 1994 (aged 37)
R.I.P. Malcolm Robert Andrew McLaren (legendary NEW YORK DOLLS, SEX PISTOLS manager) January 22nd, 1946 – April 8th, 2010
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Stephen Ray "Steve" Perry (JOURNEY) - January 22nd, 1949 (photo credit: Myriam Santos)
Happy 69th
Steve Riley (L.A. GUNS, W.A.S.P.) − January 22nd, 1956
Happy 60th
Steven Adler (ADLER, ADLER'S APPETITE, GUNS N' ROSES) - January 22nd, 1965
Happy 40th
Orianthi Panagaris (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) - January 22nd, 1985
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 57th
SPIRIT’s Spirit - January 22, 1968
Happy 18th
DESTRUCTION’s Thrash Anthems - January 22nd, 2007
PAIN OF SALVATION’s Scarsick - January 22nd, 2007
ROTTING CHRIST’s Theogonia - January 22nd, 2007
Happy 17th
BYZANTINE’s Oblivion Beckons - January 22nd, 2008
THE RED DEATH’s Godmakers - January 22nd, 2008
Happy 15th Birthday
NODE’s In The End Everything Is A Gag - January 22nd, 2010
ORDEN OGAN’s Easton Hope - January 22nd, 2010
DARK FORTRESS’ Ylem - January 22nd, 2010
Happy 12th Birthday
CRASHDÏET’s The Savage Playground - January 22nd, 2013
LOVE AND DEATH’s Between Here & Lost - January 22nd, 2013
LIGHTNING SWORDS OF DEATH’s Baphometic Chaosium - January 22nd, 2013
VOIVOD’s Target Earth - January 22nd, 2013
HOLY GRAIL’s Ride The Void - January 22nd, 2013
Happy 11th
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Hydra - January 22nd, 2014
Happy 9th
MEGADETH’s Dystopia – January 22nd, 2016
ABBATH’s Abbath – January 22nd, 2016
BORKNAGAR’s Winter Thrice – January 22nd, 2016
THE RESISTANCE’s Coup De Grace – January 22nd, 2016
RAGE’s My Way (EP) – January 22nd, 2016
Happy 4th
ASPHYX's Necroceros - January 22, 2021
EKTOMORF's Reborn - January 22, 2021
HUMAN FORTRESS' Epic Tales & Untold Stories - January 22, 2021
LABYRINTH's Welcome To The Absurd Circus - January 22, 2021
NERVOSA's Perpetual Chaos - January 22, 2021
THERION's Leviathan - January 22, 2021
WIG WAM's Never Say Die - January 22, 2021