Today In Metal History 🤘 January 23rd, 2023 🤘 PINK FLOYD, CHEAP TRICK, METAL CHURCH, HELIX, JOAN JETT

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK) - January 23rd, 1953





Happy 61st

Kirk Arrington (METAL CHURCH) − January 23rd, 1962





Happy 63rd

Greg "Fritz" Hinz (HELIX) – January 23rd, 1960





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

PINK FLOYD’s Animals - January 23rd, 1977



Happy 42nd

JOAN JETT's Bad Reputation - January 23rd, 1981



Happy 15th

FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Vulcanus – January 23rd, 2007

Happy 14th

SEPULTURA’s A-Lex – January 23rd, 2009

NAPALM DEATH’s Time Waits For No Slave – January 23rd, 2009

SIRENIA’s The 13th Floor – January 23rd, 2009

VISION DIVINE’s 9 Degrees West Of The Moon – January 23rd, 2009





Happy 11th

ABORTED’s Global Flatline – January 23rd, 2012

SAVAGE MESSIAH’s Plague Of Conscience – January 23rd, 2012

SEAR BLISS’ Eternal Recurrence – January 23rd, 2012

Happy 8th

FINSTERFORST’s Mach Dich Frei – January 23rd, 2015

OSTROGOTH’s Last Tribe Standing – January 23rd, 2015

STORMWITCH’s Season Of The Witch – January 23rd, 2015



Happy 2nd

EWIGKEIT's Depopulate (EP) - January 23, 2021