Today In Metal History 🤘 January 23rd, 2025 🤘 PINK FLOYD, CHEAP TRICK, METAL CHURCH, HELIX, JOAN JETT

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Kirk Arrington (METAL CHURCH) − January 23rd, 1962 - May 22nd, 2023 (aged 61)







R.I.P.

Greg "Fritz" Hinz (HELIX) – January 23rd, 1960 - February 16, 2024 (aged 64)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK) - January 23rd, 1953





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

PINK FLOYD’s Animals - January 23rd, 1977



Happy 44th

JOAN JETT's Bad Reputation - January 23rd, 1981



Happy 17th

FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Vulcanus – January 23rd, 2007

Happy 16th

SEPULTURA’s A-Lex – January 23rd, 2009

NAPALM DEATH’s Time Waits For No Slave – January 23rd, 2009

SIRENIA’s The 13th Floor – January 23rd, 2009

VISION DIVINE’s 9 Degrees West Of The Moon – January 23rd, 2009





Happy 13th

ABORTED’s Global Flatline – January 23rd, 2012

SAVAGE MESSIAH’s Plague Of Conscience – January 23rd, 2012

SEAR BLISS’ Eternal Recurrence – January 23rd, 2012

Happy 10th

FINSTERFORST’s Mach Dich Frei – January 23rd, 2015

OSTROGOTH’s Last Tribe Standing – January 23rd, 2015

STORMWITCH’s Season Of The Witch – January 23rd, 2015



Happy 3rd

EWIGKEIT's Depopulate - January 23, 2021