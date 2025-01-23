Today In Metal History 🤘 January 23rd, 2025 🤘 PINK FLOYD, JIMMY BAIN, CHEAP TRICK, METAL CHURCH, HELIX, JOAN JETT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. James “Jimmy“ Stewart Bain (DIO, RAINBOW): December 19th, 1947 - January 23rd, 2016

R.I.P. Kirk Arrington (METAL CHURCH) −  January 23rd, 1962 - May 22nd, 2023 (aged 61)



R.I.P. 
Greg "Fritz" Hinz (HELIX) – January 23rd, 1960 - February 16, 2024 (aged 64)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd  
Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK) - January 23rd, 1953

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th  
PINK FLOYD’s Animals - January 23rd, 1977

Happy 44th  
JOAN JETT's Bad Reputation - January 23rd, 1981

Happy 17th  
FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Vulcanus – January 23rd, 2007

Happy 16th  
SEPULTURA’s A-Lex – January 23rd, 2009
NAPALM DEATH’s Time Waits For No Slave – January 23rd, 2009
SIRENIA’s The 13th Floor – January 23rd, 2009
VISION DIVINE’s 9 Degrees West Of The Moon – January 23rd, 2009

Happy 13th  
ABORTED’s Global Flatline – January 23rd, 2012
SAVAGE MESSIAH’s Plague Of Conscience – January 23rd, 2012
SEAR BLISS’ Eternal Recurrence – January 23rd, 2012

Happy 10th
FINSTERFORST’s Mach Dich Frei – January 23rd, 2015
OSTROGOTH’s Last Tribe Standing – January 23rd, 2015
STORMWITCH’s Season Of The Witch – January 23rd, 2015

Happy 3rd
EWIGKEIT's Depopulate - January 23, 2021


