Today In Metal History 🤘 January 24th, 2025 🤘 SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, SKID ROW, VAN HALEN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953





Happy 58th

John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967





Happy 57th

Michael Kiske (HELLOWEEN, UNISONIC) − January 24th, 1968







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th

SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989







MASTERS OF REALITY’s Masters of Reality - January 24th, 1989







DARK ANGEL’S Leave Scars - January 24th, 1989

Happy 30th

VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995





Happy 20th

DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005

STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005

Happy 19th

SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006

Happy 15th

PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010

Happy 14th

ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux - January 24th, 2011

ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now - January 24th, 2011

Happy 13th

LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012

LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Becoming - January 24th, 2012

OPERA IX - Strix Maledictae In Aeternum - January 24th, 2012





Happy 11th

PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014

CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire - January 24th, 2014

ELYSION’s Someplace Better - January 24th, 2014

Happy 5th

ANNIHILATOR - Ballistic, Sadistic - January 24th, 2020

BREAKING BENJAMIN - Aurora - January 24th, 2020

DAVEY SUICIDE - Rock Ain't Dead - January 24th, 2020

DAWN OF SOLACE - Waves - January 24th, 2020

HIGHER POWER - 27 Miles Underwater - January 24th, 2020

JORN - Heavy Rock Radio II – Executing the Classics (covers album) - January 24th, 2020

KIRK WINDSTEIN - Dream in Motion - January 24th, 2020

MARCO HIETALA - Pyre of the Black Heart - January 24th, 2020

NERO DI MARTE - Immoto - January 24th, 2020





NOVELISTS - Cèst La Vie - January 24th, 2020

PYOGENESIS - A Silent Soul Screams Loud - January 24th, 2020

TEMPERANCE - Viridian - January 24th, 2020

THY CATAFALQUE - Naiv[ - January 24th, 2020