January 24, 2025, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 24th, 2025 🤘 SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, SKID ROW, VAN HALEN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd  
Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953

Happy 58th  
John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967

Happy 57th  
Michael Kiske (HELLOWEEN, UNISONIC) − January 24th, 1968


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th  
SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989



MASTERS OF REALITY’s Masters of Reality - January 24th, 1989



DARK ANGEL’S Leave Scars - January 24th, 1989

Happy 30th  
VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995

Happy 20th  
DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005
STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005

Happy 19th  
SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006

Happy 15th  
PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010

Happy 14th  
ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux - January 24th, 2011
ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now - January 24th, 2011

Happy 13th  
LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012
LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS - Becoming - January 24th, 2012
OPERA IX - Strix Maledictae In Aeternum - January 24th, 2012

Happy 11th  
PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014
CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire - January 24th, 2014
ELYSION’s Someplace Better - January 24th, 2014

Happy 5th  
ANNIHILATOR - Ballistic, Sadistic - January 24th, 2020
BREAKING BENJAMIN - Aurora - January 24th, 2020
DAVEY SUICIDE - Rock Ain't Dead - January 24th, 2020
DAWN OF SOLACE - Waves - January 24th, 2020
HIGHER POWER - 27 Miles Underwater - January 24th, 2020
JORN - Heavy Rock Radio II – Executing the Classics (covers album) - January 24th, 2020
KIRK WINDSTEIN - Dream in Motion - January 24th, 2020
MARCO HIETALA - Pyre of the Black Heart - January 24th, 2020
NERO DI MARTE - Immoto - January 24th, 2020


NOVELISTS - Cèst La Vie - January 24th, 2020
PYOGENESIS - A Silent Soul Screams Loud - January 24th, 2020
TEMPERANCE - Viridian - January 24th, 2020
THY CATAFALQUE - Naiv[ - January 24th, 2020

 


