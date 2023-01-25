Today In Metal History 🤘 January 25th 2023 🤘 RIOT, SACRIFICE, GARY MOORE, DIMMU BORGIR, ALICE IN CHAINS

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012 (56)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 38th

Mercedes Sherida Lander (KITTIE) - January 25th, 1984

Happy 53rd

David Ingram (BENEDICTION) - January 25, 1969

Ricardo Confessori (ANGRA) - January 25, 1969







HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 37th

SACRIFICE’s Torment In Fire - January 25th, 1986





Happy 34th

GARY MOORE’s After The War - January 25th 1989





Happy 29th

ALICE IN CHAINS' Jar Of Flies - January 25th, 1994

Interesting fact: first EP to top the Billboard US Album charts.





Happy 28th

SAVATAGE - Japan Live '94 - January 25th, 1995

Happy 27th

DIMMU BORGIR's Stormblast - January 25th, 1996

Happy 24th

DAN SWANÖ’s Moontower - January 26th, 1999

Happy 17th

NORTHER’s Till Death Unites Us - January 25th, 2006

Happy 15th Birthday

ALESTORM’s Captain Morgan's Revenge - January 25th, 2008

AYREON’s 01011001 - January 25th, 2008

BRAINSTORM’s Downburst - January 25th, 2008

AVANTASIA’s The Scarecrow - January 25th, 2008

Happy 13th Birthday

DEATHBOUND’s Non Compos Mentis - January 25th, 2010

DREAM EVIL’s In The Night - January 25th, 2010

IHSAHN’s After - January 25th, 2010

IN MOURNING’s Monolith - January 25th, 2010

MYRATH’s Desert Call - January 25th, 2010

ORPHANED LAND’s The Never Ending Way Of ORWarriOR - January 25th, 2010





Happy 12th Birthday

THE BRONX CASKET CO.’s Antihero - January 25th, 2011

ULCERATE’s The Destroyers Of All - January 25th, 2011

Happy 11th

WITCHMASTER’s Smierc - January 25th, 2012

Happy 10th

CONVULSE’s Inner Evil - January 25th, 2013

CULT OF LUNA’s Vertikal - January 25th, 2013

DREAMSHADE’s The Gift Of Life - January 25th, 2013

HATEBREED’s The Divinity Of Purpose - January 25th, 2013

KOLDBRANN’s Vertigo - January 25th, 2013

JORN LANDE’s Symphonic - January 25th, 2013

PINK CREAM 69’s Ceremonial - January 25th, 2013

STRATOVARIUS’ Unbreakable - January 25th, 2013

Happy 8th

HATE’s Crusade:Zero - January 25th, 2015

Happy 6th

ABORYM - Shifting.negative - January 25th, 2017

Happy 4th

MIKE SHINODA - Post Traumatic (EP) - January 25th, 2018

Happy 3rd

ANCIENT BARDS - Origine (The Black Crystal Sword Saga Part 2) - January 25th, 2019

BRING ME THE HORIZON - Amo - January 25th, 2019

CARNAL FORGE - Gun to Mouth Salvation - January 25th, 2019

CORRODED - Bitter - January 25th, 2019

DESECRAVITY - Anathema - January 25th, 2019

EVERGREY - The Atlantic - January 25th, 2019

HECATE ENTHRONED - Embrace of the Godless Aeon - January 25th, 2019

INCITE - Built to Destroy - January 25th, 2019

JETBOY - Born to Fly - January 25th, 2019

KANE ROBERTS - The New Normal - January 25th, 2019

KING 810 - Suicide King - January 25th, 2019

KING DIAMOND - Songs for the Dead Live - January 25th, 2019

QUIET RIOT - One Night in Milan - January 25th, 2019

STARBREAKER - Dysphoria - January 25th, 2019

SWALLOW THE SUN - When a Shadow Is Forced into the Light - January 25th, 2019





