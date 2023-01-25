Today In Metal History 🤘 January 25th 2023 🤘 RIOT, SACRIFICE, GARY MOORE, DIMMU BORGIR, ALICE IN CHAINS
January 25, 2023, 20 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012 (56)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 38th
Mercedes Sherida Lander (KITTIE) - January 25th, 1984
Happy 53rd
David Ingram (BENEDICTION) - January 25, 1969
Ricardo Confessori (ANGRA) - January 25, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
SACRIFICE’s Torment In Fire - January 25th, 1986
Happy 34th
GARY MOORE’s After The War - January 25th 1989
Happy 29th
ALICE IN CHAINS' Jar Of Flies - January 25th, 1994
Interesting fact: first EP to top the Billboard US Album charts.
Happy 28th
SAVATAGE - Japan Live '94 - January 25th, 1995
Happy 27th
DIMMU BORGIR's Stormblast - January 25th, 1996
Happy 24th
DAN SWANÖ’s Moontower - January 26th, 1999
Happy 17th
NORTHER’s Till Death Unites Us - January 25th, 2006
Happy 15th Birthday
ALESTORM’s Captain Morgan's Revenge - January 25th, 2008
AYREON’s 01011001 - January 25th, 2008
BRAINSTORM’s Downburst - January 25th, 2008
AVANTASIA’s The Scarecrow - January 25th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday
DEATHBOUND’s Non Compos Mentis - January 25th, 2010
DREAM EVIL’s In The Night - January 25th, 2010
IHSAHN’s After - January 25th, 2010
IN MOURNING’s Monolith - January 25th, 2010
MYRATH’s Desert Call - January 25th, 2010
ORPHANED LAND’s The Never Ending Way Of ORWarriOR - January 25th, 2010
Happy 12th Birthday
THE BRONX CASKET CO.’s Antihero - January 25th, 2011
ULCERATE’s The Destroyers Of All - January 25th, 2011
Happy 11th
WITCHMASTER’s Smierc - January 25th, 2012
Happy 10th
CONVULSE’s Inner Evil - January 25th, 2013
CULT OF LUNA’s Vertikal - January 25th, 2013
DREAMSHADE’s The Gift Of Life - January 25th, 2013
HATEBREED’s The Divinity Of Purpose - January 25th, 2013
KOLDBRANN’s Vertigo - January 25th, 2013
JORN LANDE’s Symphonic - January 25th, 2013
PINK CREAM 69’s Ceremonial - January 25th, 2013
STRATOVARIUS’ Unbreakable - January 25th, 2013
Happy 8th
HATE’s Crusade:Zero - January 25th, 2015
Happy 6th
ABORYM - Shifting.negative - January 25th, 2017
Happy 4th
MIKE SHINODA - Post Traumatic (EP) - January 25th, 2018
Happy 3rd
ANCIENT BARDS - Origine (The Black Crystal Sword Saga Part 2) - January 25th, 2019
BRING ME THE HORIZON - Amo - January 25th, 2019
CARNAL FORGE - Gun to Mouth Salvation - January 25th, 2019
CORRODED - Bitter - January 25th, 2019
DESECRAVITY - Anathema - January 25th, 2019
EVERGREY - The Atlantic - January 25th, 2019
HECATE ENTHRONED - Embrace of the Godless Aeon - January 25th, 2019
INCITE - Built to Destroy - January 25th, 2019
JETBOY - Born to Fly - January 25th, 2019
KANE ROBERTS - The New Normal - January 25th, 2019
KING 810 - Suicide King - January 25th, 2019
KING DIAMOND - Songs for the Dead Live - January 25th, 2019
QUIET RIOT - One Night in Milan - January 25th, 2019
STARBREAKER - Dysphoria - January 25th, 2019
SWALLOW THE SUN - When a Shadow Is Forced into the Light - January 25th, 2019