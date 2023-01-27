Today In Metal History 🤘 January 27th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, PINK FLOYD, SLAUGHTER

January 27, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities iron maiden pink floyd thin lizzy faith no more

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 72nd  
Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951

Happy 55th  
Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968

Happy 79th 
Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944

Happy 70th  
Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953

Happy 66th  
Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957

Happy 63rd  
Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960

Happy 61st  
Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962

Happy 50th  
Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd 
SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990

Happy 24th  
EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999

Happy 20th  
STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 27th, 2003

Happy 19th 
PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004

Happy 13th  
TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010

Happy 11th  
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012

Happy 9th  
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014
SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014

Happy 8th  
PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015
VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015

SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015

Happy 6th  
BEHEADED's Beast Incarnate - January 27th, 2017
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS' The Resilient - January 27th, 2017
CHROME MOLLY's Hoodoo Voodoo - January 27th, 2017
CODE's Lost Signal (EP) - January 27th, 2017
HOUR OF PENANCE's Cast the First Stone - January 27th, 2017
JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's He Saw It Comin' - January 27th, 2017
KREATOR's Gods of Violence - January 27th, 2017

KROKUS' Big Rocks (covers album) - January 27th, 2017
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET's Echoes of the Aftermath - January 27th, 2017
STEPHEN PEARCY's Smash - January 27th, 2017
XANDRIA's Theater of Dimensions - January 27th, 2017



