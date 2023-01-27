Today In Metal History 🤘 January 27th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, THIN LIZZY, FAITH NO MORE, PINK FLOYD, SLAUGHTER
January 27, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Brian Downey (THIN LIZZY) - January 27th, 1951
Happy 55th
Mike Patton (FAITH NO MORE, DEAD CROSS, MR. BUNGLE, FANTÔMAS) - January 27th, 1968
Happy 79th
Nick Mason (PINK FLOYD) January 27th, 1944
Happy 70th
Carl Canedy (THE RODS, CANEDY) - January 27th, 1953
Happy 66th
Janick Gers (IRON MAIDEN) - January 27th, 1957
Happy 63rd
Jaime St. James (BLACK N BLUE, WARRANT) - January 27th, 1960
Happy 61st
Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT, MEDICINE WHEEL) - January 27th, 1962
Happy 50th
Scott Leach (CRYSTAL BALL) - January 27th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33rd
SLAUGHTER's Stick It to Ya - January 27th, 1990
Happy 24th
EDGUY's Theater Of Salvation - January 27th, 1999
Happy 20th
STRATOVARIUS' Elements, Pt. 1 - January 27th, 2003
Happy 19th
PIG DESTROYER's Painter Of Dead Girls - January 27th, 2004
Happy 13th
TROLL’s Neo-Satanic Supremacy – January 27th, 2010
Happy 11th
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Memories Of A Time To Come – January 27th, 2012
IRON FIRE’s Voyage Of The Damned – January 27th, 2012
SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Bloodbath – January 27th, 2012
Happy 9th
KAMPFAR’s Djevelmakt – January 27th, 2014
HAMMERCULT’s Steelcrusher – January 27th, 2014
TRANSATLANCTIC’s Kaleidoscope – January 27th, 2014
SKINDRED’s Kill The Power – January 27th, 2014
Happy 8th
PERIPHERY’s Juggernaut: Alpha and Juggernaut: Omega – January 27th, 2015
VENOM’s From The Very Depths – January 27th, 2015
SWEET AND LYNCH’s Only To Rise – January 27th, 2015
Happy 6th
BEHEADED's Beast Incarnate - January 27th, 2017
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS' The Resilient - January 27th, 2017
CHROME MOLLY's Hoodoo Voodoo - January 27th, 2017
CODE's Lost Signal (EP) - January 27th, 2017
HOUR OF PENANCE's Cast the First Stone - January 27th, 2017
JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE's He Saw It Comin' - January 27th, 2017
KREATOR's Gods of Violence - January 27th, 2017
KROKUS' Big Rocks (covers album) - January 27th, 2017
THE MURDER OF MY SWEET's Echoes of the Aftermath - January 27th, 2017
STEPHEN PEARCY's Smash - January 27th, 2017
XANDRIA's Theater of Dimensions - January 27th, 2017