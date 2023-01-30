Today In Metal History 🤘 January 30th, 2023 🤘EXODUS, PHIL COLLINS, NAPALM DEATH, FIREHOUSE, HUMBLE PIE

January 30, 2023, 50 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE) - January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991

R.I.P. Marty Balin (real name Martyn Jerel Buchwald; JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP): January 30, 1942 – September 27, 2018


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 72nd
Philip David Charles “PHIL” COLLINS (GENESIS) - January 30th, 1951

Happy 64th
Steve Augeri (JOURNEY, TALL STORIES, TYKETTO) - January 30, 1959

Happy 56th  
Bill Leverty (FIREHOUSE) - January 30th, 1967


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th  
EXODUS’ Fabulous Disaster - January 30th, 1989 

Happy 37th  
NAPALM DEATH's Diatribes - January 30th, 1996

MINISTRY's Filth Pig - January 30th, 1996

Happy 17th  
PSYCROPTIC’s Symbols Of Failure - January 30th, 2006

Happy 14th  
BUCKETHEAD’s Slaughterhouse On The Prairie – January 30th, 2009
DEATHSTARS’ Night Electric Night – January 30th, 2009

Happy 11th  
METALLICA’s Beyond Magnetic EP – January 30th, 2012
WOODS OF YPRES’ Woods 5: Grey Skies & Electric Light – January 30th, 2012

Happy 8th  
BLIND GUARDIAN’s Beyond The Red Mirror – January 30th, 2015

Happy 2nd
DREAM THEATER’s Images, Words & Beyond Live In Japan 2017 - January 30, 2021



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Bullet In Your Brain” (Motörhead Music)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews