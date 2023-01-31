Today In Metal History 🤘 January 31st, 2023 🤘 SLAYER, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT
January 31, 2023, 19 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
John Joseph Lydon aka Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956
Happy 69th
Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954
Happy 60th
Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989
Happy 29th
BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994
Happy 22nd
AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001
Happy 12th
MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011
SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany (DVD) – January 31st, 2011
Happy 11th
ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012
AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012
Happy 9th
EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014
GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014
MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014
LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014
Happy 3rd
AMBERIAN DAWN - Looking for You - January 31st, 2020
CLINT LOWERY - God Bless the Renegades - January 31st, 2020
GNAW - Barking Orders (EP) - January 31st, 2020
LORDI - Killection - January 31st, 2020
LORNA SHORE - Immortal - January 31st, 2020
SERENITY - The Last Knight - January 31st, 2020