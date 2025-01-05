Today In Metal History 🤘 January 5th, 2025 🤘 AEROSMITH, IRON MAIDEN, ANVIL, DANGER DANGER, L.A. GUNS, WATAIN
January 5, 2025, 5 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
32 years ago today (January 5th, 1993) IRON MAIDEN announced that former WOLFSBANE singer BLAZE BAYLEY would replace BRUCE DICKINSON. “We’ve all known Blaze since Wolfsbane toured with us in 1992,” Steve Harris commented. “We all like the bloke and have great respect for him as a frontman and as a vocalist.”
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5th, 1956 - September 30th, 2024 (aged 68)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954
Happy 63rd
Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962
Happy 61st
Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964
Happy 58th
Björn Tom Fredrik Nordström (DREAM EVIL + producer extraordinaire!) - January 5th, 1967
Happy 56th
Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 56th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Bayou Country - January 5th, 1969
Happy 52nd
AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973
Happy 16th
VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009
Happy 15th
MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010
Happy 7th
SHINING’s X – Varg Utan Flock - January 5th, 2018
SUMMONING’s With Doom We Come - January 5th, 2018
WATAIN’s Trident Wolf Eclipse - January 5th, 2018