Today In Metal History 🤘 January 5th, 2025 🤘 AEROSMITH, IRON MAIDEN, ANVIL, DANGER DANGER, L.A. GUNS, WATAIN

HEAVY HISTORY



32 years ago today (January 5th, 1993) IRON MAIDEN announced that former WOLFSBANE singer BLAZE BAYLEY would replace BRUCE DICKINSON. “We’ve all known Blaze since Wolfsbane toured with us in 1992,” Steve Harris commented. “We all like the bloke and have great respect for him as a frontman and as a vocalist.”







TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5th, 1956 - September 30th, 2024 (aged 68)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954

Happy 63rd

Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962

Happy 61st

Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964







Happy 58th

Björn Tom Fredrik Nordström (DREAM EVIL + producer extraordinaire!) - January 5th, 1967





Happy 56th

Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Bayou Country - January 5th, 1969





Happy 52nd

AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973





Happy 16th

VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009



Happy 15th

MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010

Happy 7th

SHINING’s X – Varg Utan Flock - January 5th, 2018

SUMMONING’s With Doom We Come - January 5th, 2018

WATAIN’s Trident Wolf Eclipse - January 5th, 2018

