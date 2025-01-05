Today In Metal History 🤘 January 5th, 2025 🤘 AEROSMITH, IRON MAIDEN, ANVIL, DANGER DANGER, L.A. GUNS, WATAIN

January 5, 2025, 5 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities aerosmith danger danger anvil l.a. guns watain

HEAVY HISTORY

32 years ago today (January 5th, 1993) IRON MAIDEN announced that former WOLFSBANE singer BLAZE BAYLEY would replace BRUCE DICKINSON. “We’ve all known Blaze since Wolfsbane toured with us in 1992,” Steve Harris commented. “We all like the bloke and have great respect for him as a frontman and as a vocalist.” 



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dave Allison (ANVIL) - January 5th, 1956 - September 30th, 2024 (aged 68)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st
Bryan Keith Hitt (REO SPEEDWAGON) - January 5th, 1954

Happy 63rd

Kelly Nickels (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - January 5th, 1962

Happy 61st
Ted Poley (DANGER DANGER) - January 5th, 1964



Happy 58th
Björn Tom Fredrik Nordström (DREAM EVIL + producer extraordinaire!) - January 5th, 1967

Happy 56th
Robbie Crane (RATT, LYNCH MOB) − January 5th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’s Bayou Country - January 5th, 1969 

Happy 52nd
AEROSMITH's Aerosmith - January 5th, 1973

Happy 16th
VREID’s Milorg – January 5th, 2009

Happy 15th
MARC RIZZO’s Legionnaire – January 5th, 2010

Happy 7th
SHINING’s X – Varg Utan Flock - January 5th, 2018
SUMMONING’s With Doom We Come - January 5th, 2018
WATAIN’s Trident Wolf Eclipse - January 5th, 2018


Featured Video

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

