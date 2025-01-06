Today In Metal History 🤘 January 6th, 2025 🤘MALCOLM YOUNG, SYD BARRETT, KITTIE, PETER FRAMPTON, ALCEST

January 6, 2025, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. SYD BARRETT (PINK FLOYD) − January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006 (aged 60)





R.I.P. Nicole Bogner (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) – March 22nd 1984 – January 6th, 2012 (aged 27)

R.I.P Malcolm Young (AC/DC) − January 6th, 1953 - November 18th, 2017 (aged 64)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Muzz Skillings (LIVING COLOUR) - January 6th, 1964

Happy 58th

Pete Loran (TRIXTER) − January 6th, 1967

Happy 43rd

Morgan Lander (KITTIE) - January 6th, 1982 (photo credit: Joe Kleon)





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

PETER FRAMPTON’s Frampton Comes Alive! - January 6th, 1976



Happy 43rd

SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - January 6th, 1982

Happy 16th

DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY’s Battle Sluts – January 6th, 2009

Happy 13th

ALCEST’s Les Voyages de l’Ame – January 6th, 2012



Happy 11th

ICED EARTH’s Plagues Of Babylon – January 6th, 2014



JAMES LABRIE’s I Will Not Break – January 6th, 2014