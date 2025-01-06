Today In Metal History 🤘 January 6th, 2025 🤘MALCOLM YOUNG, SYD BARRETT, KITTIE, PETER FRAMPTON, ALCEST
January 6, 2025, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. SYD BARRETT (PINK FLOYD) − January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006 (aged 60)
R.I.P. Nicole Bogner (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) – March 22nd 1984 – January 6th, 2012 (aged 27)
R.I.P Malcolm Young (AC/DC) − January 6th, 1953 - November 18th, 2017 (aged 64)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
Muzz Skillings (LIVING COLOUR) - January 6th, 1964
Happy 58th
Pete Loran (TRIXTER) − January 6th, 1967
Happy 43rd
Morgan Lander (KITTIE) - January 6th, 1982 (photo credit: Joe Kleon)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
PETER FRAMPTON’s Frampton Comes Alive! - January 6th, 1976
Happy 43rd
SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - January 6th, 1982
Happy 16th
DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY’s Battle Sluts – January 6th, 2009
Happy 13th
ALCEST’s Les Voyages de l’Ame – January 6th, 2012
Happy 11th
ICED EARTH’s Plagues Of Babylon – January 6th, 2014
JAMES LABRIE’s I Will Not Break – January 6th, 2014