Today In Metal History 🤘 January 8th, 2025 🤘DAVID BOWIE, ELVIS PRESLEY, DEF LEPPARD, THE DOORS, GWAR, NEWSTED
January 8, 2025, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. ELVIS PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977 (aged 42)
R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 – January 10th, 2016 (aged 69; photo credit: Mats Andersson)
R.I.P. Stephen Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD): April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991 (aged 30)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 79th
Robert Alan "Robby" Krieger (THE DOORS) - January 8th, 1946
Happy 70th
Mike Reno (LOVERBOY) - January 8th, 1955
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 35th Birthday
GWAR's Scumdogs Of The Universe - January 8th, 1990
Happy 17th
FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Changes – January 8th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday
CORPUS MORTALE’s Fleshcraft – January 8th, 2013
NEWSTED’s Metal – January 8th, 2013
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Notes From The Underground – January 8th, 2013
Happy 9th Birthday
EXMORTUS’ Ride Forth – January 8th, 2016
CAULDRON’s In Ruin – January 8th, 2016
JEFF HUGHELL’s Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations – January 8th, 2016
Happy 4th
SAMMY HAGAR AND THE CIRCLE’s Lockdown 2020 - January 8th, 2021