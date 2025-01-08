Today In Metal History 🤘 January 8th, 2025 🤘DAVID BOWIE, ELVIS PRESLEY, DEF LEPPARD, THE DOORS, GWAR, NEWSTED

January 8, 2025, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. ELVIS PRESLEY: January 8th, 1935 – August 16th, 1977 (aged 42)





R.I.P. David Robert Jones (DAVID BOWIE) - January 8th, 1947 – January 10th, 2016 (aged 69; photo credit: Mats Andersson)





R.I.P. Stephen Maynard Clark (DEF LEPPARD): April 23rd, 1960 – January 8th, 1991 (aged 30)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th

Robert Alan "Robby" Krieger (THE DOORS) - January 8th, 1946

Happy 70th

Mike Reno (LOVERBOY) - January 8th, 1955





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th Birthday

GWAR's Scumdogs Of The Universe - January 8th, 1990



Happy 17th

FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Changes – January 8th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday

CORPUS MORTALE’s Fleshcraft – January 8th, 2013

NEWSTED’s Metal – January 8th, 2013



HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD’s Notes From The Underground – January 8th, 2013

Happy 9th Birthday

EXMORTUS’ Ride Forth – January 8th, 2016

CAULDRON’s In Ruin – January 8th, 2016



JEFF HUGHELL’s Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations – January 8th, 2016

Happy 4th

SAMMY HAGAR AND THE CIRCLE’s Lockdown 2020 - January 8th, 2021

