Today In Metal History 🤘 January 9th, 2025 🤘 JIMMY PAGE, MOTÖRHEAD, L.A. GUNS, VAN HALEN, RUSH, SAXON

January 9, 2025, 25 minutes ago

Heavy History

Iconic MOTÖRHEAD mainman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister’s memorial service took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills in California, nine years ago today (January 9th, 2016).



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 81st 
JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944

Happy 68th 
Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957

Happy 75th 
David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950

Happy 60th 
Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965

Happy 55th
Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970

Happy 45th
Martin Steene (IRON FIRE) - January 9th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st
VAN HALEN's 1984 - January 9th, 1984

Happy 36th
RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989

Happy 19th
DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006

Happy 16th
SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009
 
GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009
IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009
BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 

Happy 13th
WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 

Happy 10th Birthday 
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015 

Happy 5th 
KRALLICE’s Wolf – January 9th, 2019


KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

