Today In Metal History 🤘 January 9th, 2025 🤘 JIMMY PAGE, MOTÖRHEAD, L.A. GUNS, VAN HALEN, RUSH, SAXON
January 9, 2025, 25 minutes ago
Heavy History
Iconic MOTÖRHEAD mainman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister’s memorial service took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills in California, nine years ago today (January 9th, 2016).
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 81st
JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944
Happy 68th
Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957
Happy 75th
David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950
Happy 60th
Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965
Happy 55th
Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970
Happy 45th
Martin Steene (IRON FIRE) - January 9th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 41st
VAN HALEN's 1984 - January 9th, 1984
Happy 36th
RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989
Happy 19th
DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006
Happy 16th
SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009
GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009
IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009
BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009
Happy 13th
WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012
Happy 10th Birthday
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015
Happy 5th
KRALLICE’s Wolf – January 9th, 2019