Today In Metal History 🤘 January 9th, 2025 🤘 JIMMY PAGE, MOTÖRHEAD, L.A. GUNS, VAN HALEN, RUSH, SAXON

Heavy History



Iconic MOTÖRHEAD mainman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister’s memorial service took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills in California, nine years ago today (January 9th, 2016).







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 81st

JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944





Happy 68th

Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957





Happy 75th

David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950

Happy 60th

Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965





Happy 55th

Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970



Happy 45th

Martin Steene (IRON FIRE) - January 9th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st

VAN HALEN's 1984 - January 9th, 1984



Happy 36th

RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989



Happy 19th

DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006



Happy 16th

SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009



GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009

IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009

BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009

Happy 13th

WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday

BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior - January 9th, 2015

CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst - January 9th, 2015

Happy 5th

KRALLICE’s Wolf – January 9th, 2019