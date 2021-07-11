Today In Metal History 🤘 July 11th, 2021🤘 DEF LEPPARD, URIAH HEEP, BONHAM, MOTÖRHEAD, ROBERT PLANT

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Keith Alexander (CARNIVORE): November 23rd, 1963 - July 11th, 2005 (41)



Guitarist Keith Alexander died in a motorcycle accident 16 years ago today at the age of 41.



R.I.P Daniel Stewart MacMaster (BONHAM) - July 11th, 1968 – March 16th, 2008 (39)

At the age of 39, Daniel MacMaster died from a Group A streptococcal infection, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on March 16th, 2008. He would’ve turned 53 today (July 11th, 1968). He sang on The Disregard Of Timekeeping (1989) and the Mad Hatter (1992) albums, led by Jason Bonham, the son of LED ZEPPELIN legend John Bonham.

R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29th, 1949 – July 11th, 2014 (62)



Seven years ago today, the Ramones lost their last surviving band member, Tommy Ramone (Tom Erdelyi), who drummed and produced the punk rock band's first three landmark punk albums: Ramones (1976). Leave (1977) and Rocket To Russia (1977). He was 62.

R.I.P. John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND): July 11th, 1946 - June 29th, 2021 (74)



John Lawton sang on three URIAH HEEP studio albums: Firefly (1977), Innocent Victim (1977), and Fallen Angel (1978).





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 62nd

Richie Sambora (BON JOVI) - July 11th, 1959



Happy 55th

Ricky Warwick (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY) - July 11th, 1966

Happy 54th

Gerry "Dwarf" Finn (KILLER DWARFS, HELIX) - July 11, 1967

Heavy Releases

Happy 40th

DEF LEPPARD's High ’N’ Dry - July 11th, 1981

Check out our 40th anniversary retrospective here!



Happy 38th

ROBERT PLANT’s The Principle Of Moments - July 11th, 1983

Happy 26th

KYUSS' ...And The Circus Leaves Town - July 11th, 1995

MOTÖRHEAD's Sacrifice - July 11th, 1995



Happy 21st

MÖTLEY CRÜE's New Tattoo - July 11th, 2000

Happy 16th

TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES’ Fused - July 11th, 2005

Happy 15th

STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's The New Black - July 11th, 2006

ALL THAT REMAINS' The Fall Of Ideals - July 11th, 2006

CATTLE DECAPITATION's Karma.Bloody.Karma - July 11th, 2006



Happy 7th

GRAVE DIGGER’s Return Of The Reaper - July 11th, 2014

SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 11th, 2014