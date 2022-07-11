Today In Metal History 🤘 July 11th, 2022🤘 RAZOR, BONHAM, BON JOVI, ROBERT PLANT, MOTÖRHEAD
July 11, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Keith Alexander (CARNIVORE): November 23rd, 1963 - July 11th, 2005 (41)
Guitarist Keith Alexander died in a motorcycle accident 17 years ago today at the age of 41.
R.I.P Daniel Stewart MacMaster (BONHAM) - July 11th, 1968 – March 16th, 2008 (39)
At the age of 39, Daniel MacMaster died from a Group A streptococcal infection, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on March 16th, 2008. He would’ve turned 54 today (July 11th, 1968). He sang on The Disregard Of Timekeeping (1989) and the Mad Hatter (1992) albums, led by Jason Bonham, the son of LED ZEPPELIN legend John Bonham.
R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29th, 1949 – July 11th, 2014 (62)
Eight years ago today, the Ramones lost their last surviving band member, Tommy Ramone (Tom Erdelyi), who drummed and produced the punk rock band's first three landmark punk albums: Ramones (1976). Leave (1977) and Rocket To Russia (1977). He was 62.
R.I.P. John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND): July 11th, 1946 - June 29th, 2021 (74)
John Lawton sang on three URIAH HEEP studio albums: Firefly (1977), Innocent Victim (1977), and Fallen Angel (1978).
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Richie Sambora (BON JOVI) - July 11th, 1959
Happy 58th
David Carlo (RAZOR) July 11th, 1964
Happy 56th
Ricky Warwick (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, THE ALMIGHTY) - July 11th, 1966
Happy 55th
Gerry "Dwarf" Finn (KILLER DWARFS, HELIX) - July 11, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 39th
ROBERT PLANT’s The Principle Of Moments - July 11th, 1983
Happy 27th
KYUSS' ...And The Circus Leaves Town - July 11th, 1995
MOTÖRHEAD's Sacrifice - July 11th, 1995
Happy 22nd
MÖTLEY CRÜE's New Tattoo - July 11th, 2000
Happy 17th
TONY IOMMI / GLENN HUGHES’ Fused - July 11th, 2005
Happy 16th
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD's The New Black - July 11th, 2006
ALL THAT REMAINS' The Fall Of Ideals - July 11th, 2006
CATTLE DECAPITATION's Karma.Bloody.Karma - July 11th, 2006
Happy 8th
GRAVE DIGGER’s Return Of The Reaper - July 11th, 2014
SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 11th, 2014