Today In Metal History 🤘 July 13th, 2021🤘 NAPALM DEATH, GRIM REAPER, DAMON JOHNSON, TWISTED SISTER, QUEEN

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 66th

Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (real name Mark Glickman; TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS) - July 13th, 1955



Happy 58th

Bobby Rock (VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, NELSON) July 13th, 1963

Happy 57th

Damon Johnson (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY, ALICE COOPER, BROTHER CANE) - July 13th, 1964



“Thin Lizzy was the catalyst for what ultimately became Black Star Riders,” Johnson told BraveWords in 2016. “I’m really grateful to Scott Gorham, who’s obviously been pivotal in the whole situation - for Scott to be a member of a legendary band like Thin Lizzy and he was out touring under the Thin Lizzy banner really since the early ‘90s. So for him to be so committed to making new music that he would step away from that brand name, and create a new band in Black Star Riders, and commit all his time and energy to that, is pretty unprecedented if you think about it. So, the timing was right.”





Happy 52nd

Mark "Barney" Greenway (NAPALM DEATH, BENEDICTION, EXTREME NOISE TERROR) - July 13th, 1969





Happy 51st

Steve Brown (TRIXTER) - July 13th, 1970

Heavy Releases

Happy 48th

QUEEN’s Queen - July 13th, 1973



Happy 37th

GRIM REAPER's See You In Hell - July 13th, 1984



About the success of the song/video “See You In Hell”, singer Steve Grimmet told BraveWords: “Well, that’s what started it all off. They put it out on MTV and they had a questionnaire after it asking ‘What do you think? Should we show more of this stuff?’ And they just got inundated with responses. So it went from a one-time only show to maximum rotation which is seven times a day, seven days a week, for seven weeks. It was awesome. And that’s why we did well there. But we didn’t do anything anywhere else because I think we were mismanaged. I’m sorry to say that because I still get along with the guys who managed us, but I think they just didn’t know, and it’s a shame.”





Happy 17th

DOKKEN’s Hell To Pay - July 13th, 2004

The first album to feature guitarist Jon Levin.

Happy 11th

HELLYEAH's Stampede - July 13th, 2010

A top ten debut (#8) on the US Billboard charts.



IN THIS MOMENT's A Star-Crossed Wasteland - July 13th, 2010

CANVAS SOLARIS' Irradiance - July 13th, 2010

HELL WITHIN's God Grant Me Vengeance - July 13th, 2010

Happy 7th

DEMONIC RESURRECTION’s The Demon King - July 13th, 2014

Happy 4th

EWIGKEIT’s Cosmic Man - July 13th, 2017

Happy 3rd

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Automata II - July 13th, 2018

BLACK FAST’s Spectre of Ruin - July 13th, 2018

BURY TOMORROW’s Black Flame - July 13th, 2018

CHELSEA GRIN’s Eternal Nightmare - July 13th, 2018

DEAFHEAVEN’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love - July 13th, 2018

DEBAUCHERY’s In Der Hölle Spricht Man Deutsch - July 13th, 2018

HOPESFALL’s Arbiter - July 13th, 2018

MR. BIG’s Live from Milan (live album) - July 13th, 2018

OBSURA’s Diluvium - July 13th, 2018

