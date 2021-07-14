Today In Metal History 🤘 July 14th, 2021🤘 MEGADETH, DANZIG, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999



Heavy Releases

Happy 29th

MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction – July 14th, 1992

DANZIG III: How The Gods Kill - July 14th, 1992



Happy 13th

DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008

Happy 12th

DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009

JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009

JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009

ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness - July 14th, 2009

ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals - July 14th, 2009

AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations - July 14th, 2009



Happy 7th

SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014

Happy 3rd

12 STONES’ Picture Perfect - July 14th, 2017

BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Horrific Case of Bloody Hammers (EP) - July 14th, 2017

BORIS’ Dear - July 14th, 2017

DAYSEEKER’s Dreaming Is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising - July 14th, 2017

EDGUY’s Monuments (compilation album) - July 14th, 2017

INTEGRITY’s Howling, for the Nightmare Shall Consume - July 14th, 2017

KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Generation Goodbye – Dynamite Nights (live album) - July 14th, 2017

