Today In Metal History 🤘 July 14th, 2021🤘 MEGADETH, DANZIG, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER
July 14, 2021, 2 hours ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999
Heavy Releases
Happy 29th
MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction – July 14th, 1992
DANZIG III: How The Gods Kill - July 14th, 1992
Happy 13th
DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008
Happy 12th
DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009
JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009
JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009
ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness - July 14th, 2009
ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals - July 14th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations - July 14th, 2009
Happy 7th
SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014
Happy 3rd
12 STONES’ Picture Perfect - July 14th, 2017
BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Horrific Case of Bloody Hammers (EP) - July 14th, 2017
BORIS’ Dear - July 14th, 2017
DAYSEEKER’s Dreaming Is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising - July 14th, 2017
EDGUY’s Monuments (compilation album) - July 14th, 2017
INTEGRITY’s Howling, for the Nightmare Shall Consume - July 14th, 2017
KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Generation Goodbye – Dynamite Nights (live album) - July 14th, 2017