Today In Metal History 🤘 July 14th, 2022🤘 MEGADETH, DANZIG, DAYLIGHT DIES, DEVILDRIVER
July 14, 2022, 2 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Gary C. "Gar" Samuelson (MEGADETH): February 18th, 1958 – July 14th, 1999
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Jeff Olson (TROUBLE, RETRO GRAVE) - July 14th, 1962
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 30th
MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction – July 14th, 1992
It entered the Billboard charts at #2, but was stopped by an “Achy Breaky Heart”! MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction was released 30 years ago today, but starting in June, BILLY RAY CYRUS’ album Some Gave All spent 17 weeks at #1!
DANZIG III: How The Gods Kill - July 14th, 1992
Happy 14th
DAYLIGHT DIES' Lost To The Living - July 14th, 2008
Happy 13th
DEVILDRIVER's Pray For Villains - July 14th, 2009
JORN's Spirit Black - July 14th 2009
JUDAS PRIEST's A Touch Of Evil: Live - July 14th, 2009
ARAKAEA's Years In The Darkness - July 14th, 2009
ARSONISTS GET ALL GIRLS' Portals - July 14th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED's Constellations - July 14th, 2009
Happy 8th
SUICIDE SILENCE’s You Can't Stop Me - July 14th, 2014
Happy 4th
12 STONES’ Picture Perfect - July 14th, 2017
BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Horrific Case of Bloody Hammers - July 14th, 2017
BORIS’ Dear - July 14th, 2017
DAYSEEKER’s Dreaming Is Sinking /// Waking Is Rising - July 14th, 2017
EDGUY’s Monuments (compilation album) - July 14th, 2017
INTEGRITY’s Howling, for the Nightmare Shall Consume - July 14th, 2017
KISSIN' DYNAMITE’s Generation Goodbye – Dynamite Nights (live album) - July 14th, 2017