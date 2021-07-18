Today In Metal History 🤘 July 18th, 2021🤘 ANTHRAX, AT THE GATES, MEGADETH, OBITUARY

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 40th

ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981

40 years ago this Big 4 band from the Big Apple were formed!

Heavy Releases

Happy 33rd

VINNIE MOORE’s Time Odyssey - July 18th, 1988

Happy 27th

AT THE GATES’ Terminal Spirit Disease - July 18th, 1994



Happy 26th

MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995



Happy 22nd

AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999

Happy 16th

OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 18th, 2005





Happy 14th

BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007

Happy 13th

FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008

Happy 8th

PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013

SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013

KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013

Happy 7th

OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014

EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014