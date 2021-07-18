Today In Metal History 🤘 July 18th, 2021🤘 ANTHRAX, AT THE GATES, MEGADETH, OBITUARY

July 18, 2021, an hour ago

news

Heavy Birthdays 

Happy 40th 
ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981
40 years ago this Big 4 band from the Big Apple were formed! 

Heavy Releases

Happy 33rd
VINNIE MOORE’s Time Odyssey - July 18th, 1988

Happy 27th
AT THE GATES’ Terminal Spirit Disease - July 18th, 1994

Happy 26th 
MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995

Happy 22nd 
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999

Happy 16th
OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 18th, 2005

Happy 14th 
BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007

Happy 13th 
FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008

Happy 8th 
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013
SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013
KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013

Happy 7th 
OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014
EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

