Today In Metal History 🤘 July 18th, 2022🤘 ANTHRAX, AT THE GATES, MEGADETH, OBITUARY

July 18, 2022, 10 minutes ago

news rarities anthrax at the gates megadeth obituary

Today In Metal History 🤘 July 18th, 2022🤘 ANTHRAX, AT THE GATES, MEGADETH, OBITUARY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 41st 
ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981
40 years ago this Big 4 band from the Big Apple were formed! 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 34th
VINNIE MOORE’s Time Odyssey - July 18th, 1988

Happy 28th
AT THE GATES’ Terminal Spirit Disease - July 18th, 1994

Happy 27th 
MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995

Happy 23rd 
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999

Happy 17th
OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 18th, 2005

Happy 15th 
BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007

Happy 14th 
FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008

Happy 9th 
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013
SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013
KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013

Happy 8th 
OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014
EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Patient Number 9” (Epic)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Patient Number 9” (Epic)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews