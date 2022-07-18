Today In Metal History 🤘 July 18th, 2022🤘 ANTHRAX, AT THE GATES, MEGADETH, OBITUARY
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 41st
ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981
40 years ago this Big 4 band from the Big Apple were formed!
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 34th
VINNIE MOORE’s Time Odyssey - July 18th, 1988
Happy 28th
AT THE GATES’ Terminal Spirit Disease - July 18th, 1994
Happy 27th
MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995
Happy 23rd
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999
Happy 17th
OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 18th, 2005
Happy 15th
BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007
Happy 14th
FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008
Happy 9th
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013
SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013
KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013
Happy 8th
OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014
EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014