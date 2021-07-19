Today In Metal History 🤘 July 19th, 2021🤘 QUEEN, SYMPHONY X, QUIET RIOT, POWERWOLF, SABATON
July 19, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. guitarist Allen Collins (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - (July 19th, 1952 – January 23rd, 1990)
Following a near-death car crash in 1986, Allen Collins died January 23, 1990 from chronic pneumonia, a complication of the paralysis.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 74th
Brian May (QUEEN) - July 19th, 1947
Happy 54th
Robert Conrad "Robb" Flynn (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE) - July 19th, 1967
Happy 49th
Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALIN MOB,) - July 19th, 1971
Happy 48th
Martin Powell (CRADLE OF FILTH, MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA) - July 19th, 1973
Heavy Releases
Happy 31st
MOTHER LOVE BONE’s Apple - July 19th, 1990
Happy 28th
QUIET RIOT’s Terrified - July 19th, 1993
Happy 11th
THE EYES OF A TRAITOR's Breathless - July 19th, 2010
Happy 10th
DYING FETUS’ History Repeats… - July 19th, 2011
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Conjure And Command - July 19th, 2011
CHELSEA GRIN - My Damnation - July 19th, 2011
Happy 9th
POWERWOLF’s Preachers Of The Night - July 19th, 2012
Happy 2nd
SABATON’s The Great War – July 19th, 2019
CANCER’s Ballcutter (EP) - July 19th, 2019
CROWN THE EMPIRE’s Sudden Sky - July 19th, 2019
FLAW’s Vol IV: Because Of The Brave - July 19th, 2019
JEROMES DREAM’s Untitled - July 19th, 2019
SCOTT STAPP’s The Space Between The Shadows - July 19th, 2019
THROUGH FIRE’s All Animal - July 19th, 2019
WORMED’s Metaportal (EP) - July 19th, 2019
WRECK AND REFERENCE’s Absolute Still Life - July 19th, 2019