Today In Metal History 🤘 July 19th, 2021🤘 QUEEN, SYMPHONY X, QUIET RIOT, POWERWOLF, SABATON

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. guitarist Allen Collins (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - (July 19th, 1952 – January 23rd, 1990)

Following a near-death car crash in 1986, Allen Collins died January 23, 1990 from chronic pneumonia, a complication of the paralysis.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 74th

Brian May (QUEEN) - July 19th, 1947



Happy 54th

Robert Conrad "Robb" Flynn (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE) - July 19th, 1967

Happy 49th

Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALIN MOB,) - July 19th, 1971



Happy 48th

Martin Powell (CRADLE OF FILTH, MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA) - July 19th, 1973

Heavy Releases

Happy 31st

MOTHER LOVE BONE’s Apple - July 19th, 1990

Happy 28th

QUIET RIOT’s Terrified - July 19th, 1993



Happy 11th

THE EYES OF A TRAITOR's Breathless - July 19th, 2010

Happy 10th

DYING FETUS’ History Repeats… - July 19th, 2011

TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Conjure And Command - July 19th, 2011

CHELSEA GRIN - My Damnation - July 19th, 2011

Happy 9th

POWERWOLF’s Preachers Of The Night - July 19th, 2012



Happy 2nd

SABATON’s The Great War – July 19th, 2019

CANCER’s Ballcutter (EP) - July 19th, 2019

CROWN THE EMPIRE’s Sudden Sky - July 19th, 2019

FLAW’s Vol IV: Because Of The Brave - July 19th, 2019

JEROMES DREAM’s Untitled - July 19th, 2019

SCOTT STAPP’s The Space Between The Shadows - July 19th, 2019

THROUGH FIRE’s All Animal - July 19th, 2019

WORMED’s Metaportal (EP) - July 19th, 2019

WRECK AND REFERENCE’s Absolute Still Life - July 19th, 2019

