Today In Metal History 🤘 July 1st, 2021🤘CANNIBAL CORPSE, EXODUS, NAPALM DEATH, MANOWAR, WHITE LION

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Melville John "Mel" Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE) March 8th, 1948 – July 1st, 2008



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 58th



Richard Edward "Rick" Hunolt (EXODUS) - July 1st, 1963





Roswell Christopher "Roddy" Bottum (FAITH NO MORE) - July 1st, 1963

Happy 60th

Vito Bratta (WHITE LION) - July 1st, 1961





Happy 28th

Dhani Mansworth (THE TREATMENT) - July 1st, 1993

Heavy Releases

Happy 51st

CACTUS' Cactus - July 1st, 1970

Happy 46th

TROOPER’s Trooper - July 1, 1975

Happy 38th

BITCH's Be My Slave - July 1st, 1983

MANOWAR's Into Glory Ride - July 1st, 1983

Happy 37th

SODOM's In The Sign Of Evil (EP) - July 1, 1984

LOUDNESS’ Disillusion (English version) - July 1, 1984

Happy 36th

LIZZY BORDEN’s Love You To Pieces - July 1st, 1985

Happy 34th

NAPALM DEATH's Scum - July 1st, 1987





Happy 31st

NAPALM DEATH's Harmony Corruption - July 1st, 1990

Happy 30th

CANNIBAL CORPSE's Butchered At Birth - July 1st, 1991





Happy 14th

BEHEMOTH’s The Apostasy - July 1st, 2007

Happy 13th

LAMB OF GOD’s Walk With Me In Hell - July 1st, 2008

Happy 10th

LOCK UP’s Necropolis Transparent - July 1st, 2011

STONELAKE’s Marching On Timeless Tales - July 1st, 2011

Happy 7th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s IX - July 1st, 2014

Happy 5th

CHELSEA GRIN - Self Inflicted - July 1st, 2016

FATES WARNING - Theories of Flight - July 1st, 2016

ISKRA - Ruins - July 1st, 2016

ORACLES - Miserycorde - July 1st, 2016

WOLF HOFFMAN - Headbangers Symphony - July 1st, 2016