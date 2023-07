Today In Metal History 🤘 July 22nd, 2023🤘 JON OLIVA, JASON BECKER, KREATOR, BLACK SABBATH, WITCHERY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

John (Jon) Nicholas Oliva (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) - July 22nd, 1960

All hail the mountain king!





Happy 59th

Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR) - July 22nd, 1964

Happy 56th

Pat Badger (EXTREME) - July 22nd, 1967





Happy 54th

JASON BECKER (DAVID LEE ROTH, COCAPHONY) - July 22nd, 1969



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 26th

KREATOR's Outcast - July 22nd, 1997





Happy 21st

DARK TRANQUILLITYS Damage Done - July 22nd, 2002

Happy 15th

BLACK SABBATHs The Rules of Hell - July 22nd, 2008

MISERY SIGNALS' Controller - July 22nd, 2008

NEURAXIS' The Thin Line Between - July 22nd, 2008

WAR OF AGES' Arise And Conquer - July 22nd, 2008





Happy 12th

COMMUNICs The Bottom Deep - July 22nd, 2011

Happy 9th

FOZZYs Do You Wanna Start a War - July 22nd, 2014

ILL NIOs Till Death, La Familia

WITHIN THE RUINS Phenomena



Happy 10th

STORMZONEs Three Kings July 22nd, 2013

Happy 7th

BLACK CROWN INITIATEs Selves We Cannot Forgive - July 22nd, 2016

DESPISED ICONs Beast - July 22nd, 2016

DESPITEs Synergi - July 22nd, 2016

HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNEs Dead Revolution - July 22nd, 2016

PERIPHERYs Periphery III: Select Difficulty - July 22nd, 2016

REVOCATIONs Great Is Our Sin - July 22nd, 2016

TWISTED SISTERs Metal Meltdown - July 22nd, 2016

WITHERSCAPEs The Northern Sanctuary - July 22nd, 2016





Happy 1st

HATRIOTs The Vale of Shadows - July 22nd, 2022

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANTs Spirit of Ecstasy - July 22nd, 2022

KARL SANDERS Saurian Apocalypse - July 22nd, 2022

OCEANS OF SLUMBERs Starlight and Ash - July 22nd, 2022

PALISADES Reaching Hypercritical - July 22nd, 2022

SCAR FOR LIFEs Sociophobia - July 22nd, 2022

WITCHERYs Nightside - July 22nd, 2022