Today In Metal History 🤘 July 25th, 2021🤘METALLICA, AC/DC, NAZARETH, OBITUARY, ALICE COOPER

July 25, 2021, 10 minutes ago

news ac/dc metallica nazareth obituary alice cooper

Today In Metal History 🤘 July 25th, 2021🤘METALLICA, AC/DC, NAZARETH, OBITUARY, ALICE COOPER

Heavy Birthdays 

Happy 80th 
Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941
Founding guitarist from 1968 - 1990.

Happy 78th 
James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943
Drummer Jim McCarty is the only member of the band to feature in every lineup.

Happy 71st 
Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950

Happy 53rd 
Tommie Mike Christer Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968

Happy 52nd
Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969

Happy 48th 
Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd
YES’ Yes - July 25th, 1969

Happy 51st
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’S Cosmo’s Factory - July 25th, 1970
#1 in Australia, Canada, France, Norway and the United States where it spent nine consecutive weeks in the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Happy 41st 
AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980

Happy 38th 
METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983

Happy 35th 
LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986

Happy 32nd 
ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989

Happy 15th 
GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006
VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006
FROM A SECOND STORY WINDOW's Delanda - July 25, 2006

Happy 7th
CRYSTAL EYES’ Killer - July 25, 2014




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews