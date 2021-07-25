Today In Metal History 🤘 July 25th, 2021🤘METALLICA, AC/DC, NAZARETH, OBITUARY, ALICE COOPER
July 25, 2021, 10 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 80th
Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941
Founding guitarist from 1968 - 1990.
Happy 78th
James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943
Drummer Jim McCarty is the only member of the band to feature in every lineup.
Happy 71st
Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950
Happy 53rd
Tommie Mike Christer Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968
Happy 52nd
Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969
Happy 48th
Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973
Heavy Releases
Happy 52nd
YES’ Yes - July 25th, 1969
Happy 51st
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’S Cosmo’s Factory - July 25th, 1970
#1 in Australia, Canada, France, Norway and the United States where it spent nine consecutive weeks in the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart.
Happy 41st
AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980
Happy 38th
METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983
Happy 35th
LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986
Happy 32nd
ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989
Happy 15th
GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006
VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006
FROM A SECOND STORY WINDOW's Delanda - July 25, 2006
Happy 7th
CRYSTAL EYES’ Killer - July 25, 2014