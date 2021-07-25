Today In Metal History 🤘 July 25th, 2021🤘METALLICA, AC/DC, NAZARETH, OBITUARY, ALICE COOPER

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 80th

Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941

Founding guitarist from 1968 - 1990.

Happy 78th

James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943

Drummer Jim McCarty is the only member of the band to feature in every lineup.

Happy 71st

Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950

Happy 53rd

Tommie Mike Christer Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968



Happy 52nd

Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969



Happy 48th

Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd

YES’ Yes - July 25th, 1969

Happy 51st

CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’S Cosmo’s Factory - July 25th, 1970

#1 in Australia, Canada, France, Norway and the United States where it spent nine consecutive weeks in the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Happy 41st

AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980



Happy 38th

METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983



Happy 35th

LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986

Happy 32nd

ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989



Happy 15th

GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006

VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006

FROM A SECOND STORY WINDOW's Delanda - July 25, 2006

Happy 7th

CRYSTAL EYES’ Killer - July 25, 2014