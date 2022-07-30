Today In Metal History 🤘 July 30th, 2022🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

July 30, 2022, 38 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities sweet jethro tull depressive age def leppard blind guardian five finger death punch chimaira massacre

Today In Metal History 🤘 July 30th, 2022🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946

Happy 56th Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 57th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads - July 30th, 1965
Fuelled by the band’s first US #1 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”, London Records released THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads, 57 years ago today (July 30th, 1965). 



Happy 26th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Unplugged - July 30, 1996

 
Happy 20th 
DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002


Happy 12th 
BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010
 
Happy 10th
MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows - July 30th, 2012
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012

Happy 9th 
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013
CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews