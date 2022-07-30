Today In Metal History 🤘 July 30th, 2022🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946

Happy 56th Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 57th

THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads - July 30th, 1965

Fuelled by the band’s first US #1 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”, London Records released THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads, 57 years ago today (July 30th, 1965).





Happy 26th

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Unplugged - July 30, 1996







Happy 20th

DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002







Happy 12th

BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010



Happy 10th

MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows - July 30th, 2012

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012

Happy 9th

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013

CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013



