Today In Metal History 🤘 July 30th, 2022🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
July 30, 2022, 38 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946
Happy 56th Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 57th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads - July 30th, 1965
Fuelled by the band’s first US #1 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”, London Records released THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads, 57 years ago today (July 30th, 1965).
Happy 26th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Unplugged - July 30, 1996
Happy 20th
DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002
Happy 12th
BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010
Happy 10th
MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows - July 30th, 2012
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012
Happy 9th
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013
CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013