Today In Metal History 🤘 July 30th, 2023🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

HEAVY HISTORY



20 years ago today (July 30, 2003) SARSStock was held at Downsview Park in Toronto featuring The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and the Guess Who. 450,000 people gathered for Canada’s biggest-ever concert to help the city’s economy get back on its feet after the outbreaks of the deadly respiratory disease SARS (Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome) earlier in the year. The Stones donated half of their merchandising profits to the SARS relief fund, and $1 from each ticket sale and the net profits of official merchandise also went to the fund.









HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL bassist) - July 30th, 1946

Happy 57th Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 58th

THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads - July 30th, 1965

Fuelled by the band’s first US #1 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”, London Records released THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads, 57 years ago today (July 30th, 1965).





Happy 27th

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Unplugged - July 30, 1996







Happy 21st

DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002







Happy 13th

BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010



Happy 11th

MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows - July 30th, 2012

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012

Happy 10th

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013

CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013







Happy 2nd

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked II (covers album) - July 30, 2021

DEE SNIDER’s Leave A Scar - July 30, 2021

GEEZER BUTLER’s Manipulations Of The Mind - The Complete Collection - July 30, 2021

THE GHOST INSIDE’s Rise From The Ashes: Live At The Shrine - July 30, 2021

LOCH VOSTOK’s Opus Ferox – The Great Escape - July 30, 2021

NETHERBIRD’s Arete - July 30, 2021

SEETHER’s Wasteland – The Purgatory EP (EP) - July 30, 2021

SWALLOW THE SUN’s 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live In Helsinki - July 30, 2021







