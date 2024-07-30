Today In Metal History 🤘 July 30th, 2024🤘ALICE IN CHAINS, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, DEE SNIDER
July 30, 2024, 19 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
21 years ago today (July 30, 2003) SARSStock was held at Downsview Park in Toronto featuring The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and the Guess Who. 450,000 people gathered for Canada’s biggest-ever concert to help the city’s economy get back on its feet after the outbreaks of the deadly respiratory disease SARS (Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome) earlier in the year. The Stones donated half of their merchandising profits to the SARS relief fund, and $1 from each ticket sale and the net profits of official merchandise also went to the fund.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL bassist) - July 30th, 1946
Happy 58th Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 59th
THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads - July 30th, 1965
Fuelled by the band’s first US #1 hit, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”, London Records released THE ROLLING STONES’ Out Of Our Heads, 57 years ago today (July 30th, 1965).
Happy 28th
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Unplugged - July 30, 1996
Happy 22nd
DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002
Happy 14th
BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010
Happy 12th
MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows - July 30th, 2012
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012
Happy 11th
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013
CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013
Happy 3rd
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked II - July 30, 2021
DEE SNIDER’s Leave A Scar - July 30, 2021
GEEZER BUTLER’s Manipulations Of The Mind - The Complete Collection - July 30, 2021
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Rise From The Ashes: Live At The Shrine - July 30, 2021
LOCH VOSTOK’s Opus Ferox – The Great Escape - July 30, 2021
NETHERBIRD’s Arete - July 30, 2021
SEETHER’s Wasteland – The Purgatory EP - July 30, 2021
SWALLOW THE SUN’s 20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live In Helsinki - July 30, 2021