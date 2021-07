Today In Metal History 🤘 July 31st, 2021🤘 ARCH ENEMY, JOHN 5, JOURNEY, KATAKLYSM

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 50th

John “5” William Lowery (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON) - July 31st, 1971

Happy 36th

Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY, THE AGONIST) - July 31st, 1985 (photo above by Joe Kleon)



Happy 40th

Matthew Charles Sanders (Matt Shadows; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - July 31st, 1981

Heavy Releases

Happy 40th

JOURNEY's Escape - July 31st, 1981

"Don't Stop Believin'" (#9), "Who's Crying Now" (#4) and "Open Arms" (#2). A reason why it has sold over 12 million copies worldwide!



Happy 14th

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's The Way Of The Fist - July 31st, 2007

WHITECHAPEL's The Somatic Defilement - July 31st, 2007



Happy 10th

WELICORUSS’ Kharna (EP) – July 31st, 2011

Happy 9th

NACHTMYSTIUM’s Silencing Machine - July 31st, 2012

EVOKEN’s Atra Mors – July 31st, 2012

Happy 6th

KATAKLYSM's Of Ghosts And Gods - July 31st, 2015

XANDRIA's Fire & Ashes (EP) - July 31st, 2015