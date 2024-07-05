Today In Metal History 🤘 July 5th, 2024🤘 SLAYER, HELIX, SAGA, OVERKILL, ABBATH
July 5, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
Manuel "Manny" Charlton (NAZARETH): July 25th, 1941 - July 5th, 2022 (aged 80)
R.I.P. Paul Hackman (HELIX): 1953 - July 5th, 1992 (aged 38)
31 years ago today (July 5, 1992) HELIX guitarist Paul Hackman was killed in a van roll-over after a show in Vancouver. He was only 38. Hackman co-wrote the band's classic "Deep Cuts The Knife" with producer/writer Bob Halligan Jr..
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Michael Monarch (STEPPENWOLF) - July 5th, 1950
The guitarist who played the riff on "Born To Be Wild", where we first heard the term "heavy metal"!
Happy 70th
Michael Sadler (SAGA) - July 5th, 1954
Happy 70th
James "Jimmy" Crespo Jr. (AEROSMITH) - July 5th, 1954
When Joe Perry left the building temporarily, Aerosmith roared back with new guitarist Jimmy Crespo and a blistering new album. Check it out on Spotify below:
Happy 60th
Eric Stacy (FASTER PUSSYCAT) - July 5, 1964
Happy 57th
Gary Hughes (TEN) - July 5, 1967
Happy 56th
Harry Hess (HAREM SCAREM) - July 5, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 36th
SLAYER's South Of Heaven - July 5th, 1988
Happy 41st
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Suicidal Tendencies - July 5th, 1983
Happy 40th
BILLY SQUIRE’s Signs Of Life - July 5th, 1984
Happy 36th
OVERKILL’s Under The Influence - July 5th, 1988
Happy 19th
IRON MAIDEN’s The Essential Iron Maiden - July 5th, 2005
Happy 13th
UNEARTH's Darkness In The Light - July 5th, 2011
Happy 5th
ABBATH’s Outstrider – July 5th, 2019
3TEETH’s Metawar - July 5th, 2019
BULLET’s Live - July 5th, 2019
ELLEFSON’s Sleeping Giants - July 5th, 2019
IMMORTAL BIRD’s Thrive On Neglect - July 5th, 2019
TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY’s Zero Gravity (Rebirth And Evolution) - July 5th, 2019