Today In Metal History 🤘 July 7th, 2022🤘 DREAM THEATER, PINK FLOYD, DAVID LEE ROTH, RINGO STARR, RAINBOW
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Roger Keith "Syd" Barrett (PINK FLOYD): January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006
R.I.P. Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt (IRON BUTTERFLY, CAPTAIN BEYOND): July 7th, 1948 – January 2nd, 2012
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 82nd
RINGO STARR (real name Richard Starkey; THE BEATLES, RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL-STARR BAND) - July 7th, 1940
And Ringo wants you to be part of the party!
“I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at noon your time wherever you are, 7-7-22 – you can post it, you can say it, you can even think it – but it would be really cool if you go "Peace and Love" at noon on my birthday – so let’s spread peace and love on my birthday – c’mon everybody! #PeaceAndLove 😎✌️🌟❤️💖🎵🎶☮️“
Happy 59th
Perry Richardson (STRYPER, FIREHOUSE) - July 7th, 1963
Happy 50th
Jason Rullo (SYMPHONY X) - July 7th, 1972
Heavy Releases
Happy 52nd
THE STOOGES’ Funhouse - July 7, 1970
Happy 45th
STYX’ The Grand Illusion - July 7th, 1977
RAINBOW's On Stage - July 7th, 1977
Happy 38th
HELIX - Walkin' The Razor's Edge - July 7th, 1984
ICON's Icon - July 7th, 1984
Happy 36th
DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat ‘Em And Smile - July 7th, 1986
After parting ways with VAN HALEN, DAVID LEE ROTH released his solo debut, Eat ‘Em And Smile, 35 years ago today. Peaked at #4 on Billboard in the US.
Happy 35th
TOXIK's World Circus - July 7th, 1987
FASTER PUSSYCAT's Faster Pussycat - July 7th, 1987
Happy 30th
DREAM THEATER's Images And Words - July 7th, 1992
Happy 24th
STRATOVARIUS’ Vision Of Europe – July 7th, 1998
Happy 14th
BLAZE BAYLEY’s The Man Who Would Not Die - July 7th, 2008
Happy 13th
SUFFOCATION’s Blood Oath - July 7th, 2009
CHURCH OF MISERY’s House Of The Unholy – July 7th, 2009
JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Ruination – July 7th, 2009
BORN OF OSIRIS’ A Higher Place - July 7th, 2009
GRIEF OF WAR’s Worship - July 7th, 2009
NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Into Night’s Requiem Infernal - July 7th, 2009
Happy 7th
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Coma Ecliptic - July 7th, 2015
Happy 5th
ABORTED’s Bathos (EP) - July 7th, 2017
DECAPITATED’s Anticult - July 7th, 2017
M.O.D.’s Busted, Broke & American - July 7th, 2017
MELVINS’ A Walk with Love & Death - July 7th, 2017
MR. BIG’s Defying Gravity - July 7th, 2017
ORDEN OGAN’s Gunmen - July 7th, 2017