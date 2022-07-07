Today In Metal History 🤘 July 7th, 2022🤘 DREAM THEATER, PINK FLOYD, DAVID LEE ROTH, RINGO STARR, RAINBOW

July 7, 2022, 29 minutes ago

news heavy metal ringo starr rainbow david lee roth dream theater

Today In Metal History 🤘 July 7th, 2022🤘 DREAM THEATER, PINK FLOYD, DAVID LEE ROTH, RINGO STARR, RAINBOW

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Roger Keith "Syd" Barrett (PINK FLOYD): January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006

R.I.P. Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt (IRON BUTTERFLY, CAPTAIN BEYOND): July 7th, 1948 – January 2nd, 2012

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 82nd
RINGO STARR (real name Richard Starkey; THE BEATLES, RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL-STARR BAND) - July 7th, 1940

And Ringo wants you to be part of the party!

“I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at noon your time wherever you are, 7-7-22 – you can post it, you can say it, you can even think it – but it would be really cool if you go "Peace and Love" at noon on my birthday – so let’s spread peace and love on my birthday – c’mon everybody! #PeaceAndLove 😎✌️🌟❤️💖🎵🎶☮️“


Happy 59th
Perry Richardson (STRYPER, FIREHOUSE) - July 7th, 1963

Happy 50th
Jason Rullo (SYMPHONY X) - July 7th, 1972

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd
THE STOOGES’ Funhouse - July 7, 1970

Happy 45th
STYX’ The Grand Illusion - July 7th, 1977



RAINBOW's On Stage - July 7th, 1977

Happy 38th
HELIX - Walkin' The Razor's Edge - July 7th, 1984
ICON's Icon - July 7th, 1984

Happy 36th
DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat ‘Em And Smile - July 7th, 1986
After parting ways with VAN HALEN, DAVID LEE ROTH released his solo debut, Eat ‘Em And Smile, 35 years ago today. Peaked at #4 on Billboard in the US.

Happy 35th
TOXIK's World Circus - July 7th, 1987
FASTER PUSSYCAT's Faster Pussycat - July 7th, 1987

Happy 30th
DREAM THEATER's Images And Words - July 7th, 1992

Happy 24th
STRATOVARIUS’ Vision Of Europe – July 7th, 1998

Happy 14th
BLAZE BAYLEY’s The Man Who Would Not Die - July 7th, 2008

Happy 13th
SUFFOCATION’s Blood Oath - July 7th, 2009
CHURCH OF MISERY’s House Of The Unholy – July 7th, 2009
JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Ruination – July 7th, 2009
BORN OF OSIRIS’ A Higher Place - July 7th, 2009
GRIEF OF WAR’s Worship - July 7th, 2009
NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Into Night’s Requiem Infernal - July 7th, 2009

Happy 7th
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Coma Ecliptic - July 7th, 2015

Happy 5th
ABORTED’s Bathos (EP) - July 7th, 2017
DECAPITATED’s Anticult - July 7th, 2017
M.O.D.’s Busted, Broke & American - July 7th, 2017
MELVINS’ A Walk with Love & Death - July 7th, 2017
MR. BIG’s Defying Gravity - July 7th, 2017
ORDEN OGAN’s Gunmen - July 7th, 2017



Featured Audio

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews