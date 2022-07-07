Today In Metal History 🤘 July 7th, 2022🤘 DREAM THEATER, PINK FLOYD, DAVID LEE ROTH, RINGO STARR, RAINBOW

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Roger Keith "Syd" Barrett (PINK FLOYD): January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006

R.I.P. Larry "Rhino" Reinhardt (IRON BUTTERFLY, CAPTAIN BEYOND): July 7th, 1948 – January 2nd, 2012



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 82nd

RINGO STARR (real name Richard Starkey; THE BEATLES, RINGO STARR AND HIS ALL-STARR BAND) - July 7th, 1940



Happy 59th

Perry Richardson (STRYPER, FIREHOUSE) - July 7th, 1963

Happy 50th

Jason Rullo (SYMPHONY X) - July 7th, 1972

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd

THE STOOGES’ Funhouse - July 7, 1970

Happy 45th

STYX’ The Grand Illusion - July 7th, 1977







RAINBOW's On Stage - July 7th, 1977



Happy 38th

HELIX - Walkin' The Razor's Edge - July 7th, 1984

ICON's Icon - July 7th, 1984





Happy 36th

DAVID LEE ROTH's Eat ‘Em And Smile - July 7th, 1986

After parting ways with VAN HALEN, DAVID LEE ROTH released his solo debut, Eat ‘Em And Smile, 35 years ago today. Peaked at #4 on Billboard in the US.



Happy 35th

TOXIK's World Circus - July 7th, 1987

FASTER PUSSYCAT's Faster Pussycat - July 7th, 1987

Happy 30th

DREAM THEATER's Images And Words - July 7th, 1992



Happy 24th

STRATOVARIUS’ Vision Of Europe – July 7th, 1998

Happy 14th

BLAZE BAYLEY’s The Man Who Would Not Die - July 7th, 2008

Happy 13th

SUFFOCATION’s Blood Oath - July 7th, 2009

CHURCH OF MISERY’s House Of The Unholy – July 7th, 2009

JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Ruination – July 7th, 2009

BORN OF OSIRIS’ A Higher Place - July 7th, 2009

GRIEF OF WAR’s Worship - July 7th, 2009

NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Into Night’s Requiem Infernal - July 7th, 2009

Happy 7th

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Coma Ecliptic - July 7th, 2015

Happy 5th

ABORTED’s Bathos (EP) - July 7th, 2017

DECAPITATED’s Anticult - July 7th, 2017

M.O.D.’s Busted, Broke & American - July 7th, 2017

MELVINS’ A Walk with Love & Death - July 7th, 2017

MR. BIG’s Defying Gravity - July 7th, 2017

ORDEN OGAN’s Gunmen - July 7th, 2017

